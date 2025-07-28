The ultimate crispy pork chop rice with fried egg and spring onion sauce
This cha chaan teng classic is salty, savoury, rich and comforting – and far easier to make at home than you might think
“If you walk into a cha chaan teng, or Cantonese-style diner during lunch hour, you’ll probably see someone eating this dish,” says chef and content creator Emma Chung.
“Think crispy marinated pork chops seared on a flat-top grill, served with freshly steamed rice, a fried egg, a drizzle of soy and a glorious spring onion sauce. The only thing missing is a refreshing glass of iced lemon tea on the side.”
Pork chops with spring onion sauce and rice
Serves: 4
Time: 25-30 minutes, plus 20 minutes or overnight marinating
Ingredients:
4 boneless pork chops
2 tbsp neutral cooking oil, plus 2 tsp
4 eggs
Salt and white pepper, to taste
4 servings of cooked jasmine rice
4 tbsp sweet soy sauce (or regular light soy sauce)
For the marinade:
80ml water
1 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tsp cornstarch
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
Pinch of ground white pepper
For the spring onion sauce:
4 tbsp neutral cooking oil
6 spring onions, sliced into 1cm pieces (white and green parts separated)
½ tsp salt
½ tsp sugar
Method:
1. Place the pork chops on a chopping board. Using the back edge of a knife or a meat tenderiser, bash the chops into cutlets, about 1.5cm thick. Cut small indents into the curved edge of each chop, so they remain flat while frying. Place in a bowl and add the marinade ingredients. Gently massage for 2-3 minutes. Leave to marinate for at least 20 minutes, or overnight in the fridge for best results.
2. For the spring onion sauce, heat a medium frying pan over a medium-low heat. Add the oil and spring onion whites, and cook for 6-8 minutes until lightly golden brown. Place the spring onion greens, salt and sugar in a small bowl and mix, then add the hot spring onion oil and mix. Taste to adjust the seasoning.
3. Heat the 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a wok or frying pan over a medium heat. In batches, add the pork chops and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate and leave to rest.
4. Add the 2 teaspoons of oil to the same pan and reheat over a medium heat. Crack in the eggs and fry for 3-5 minutes, or until the whites have set and the yolks are runny. Season with salt and white pepper.
5. Serve the pork chops on a plate alongside the rice topped with a fried egg, drizzled with sweet soy sauce (or regular light soy sauce). Serve the spring onion sauce on the side.
‘Easy Chinese Food Anyone Can Make’ by Emma Chung (Ebury Press, £22).
