“The exact origins of this dish are unknown, but some believe it may come from a Sichuanese dish of beef strips stir-fried with plenty of chilli, says Emma Chung.

“The takeaway version has more sauce, and the secret to mine is Sriracha, which adds just a bit of heat and tang to complement the beef.

“For a spicier version, feel free to stir-fry the beef with the fresh chilli rather than using it just as a garnish.”

Crispy chilli beef

Serves: 2-4

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

400g tenderloin or rump steak, very thinly sliced into shreds

Neutral cooking oil, for frying

½ onion, thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large red chilli, thinly sliced

For the marinade:

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 tsp light soy sauce

½ tsp sugar

1 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine

1 egg, beaten

For the sauce:

4 tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce

1 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp black rice vinegar

2 tsp honey

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp Sriracha sauce

For the coating:

120g cornstarch

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground white pepper

Method:

open image in gallery Packed with weeknight heroes, Emma Chung’s debut proves Chinese food at home doesn’t have to be complicated ( Ebury )

1. Place the beef in a medium bowl and add the ingredients for the marinade. Mix to combine, massaging with your hands for 2-3 minutes. Leave to marinate for at least 15 minutes.

2. In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the sauce. Taste to adjust the seasonings. In a separate small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the coating.

3. In batches, remove the beef from the marinade and place into the coating mixture. Toss to evenly coat, then shake off any excess and place the coated beef on a large plate or tray.

4. To air-fry: preheat the air fryer to 200C. Place the beef on a tray lined with baking paper and spray with cooking oil. Air-fry for 6-7 minutes until crispy and cooked through.

Or to shallow-fry: Cover the bottom of a frying pan or wok with a thin layer of cooking oil and set over a medium heat. In batches, add the beef and cook for 4-6 minutes, turning to make sure all sides are golden and crispy.

5. Transfer to a wire rack and set aside. Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a large wok or frying pan over a high heat. Add the onion and pepper, and cook for 2-3 minutes until softening. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Pour the sauce around the edges of the pan – it should sizzle immediately. Add the beef and quickly toss to combine.

6. Transfer to a large plate, garnish with the chilli and serve.

Recipe from ‘Easy Chinese Food Anyone Can Make’ by Emma Chung (Ebury Press, £22).