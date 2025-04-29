Jump to content
Courgette mutabal: The smoky, sexy dip your flatbread’s been waiting for

This smoky, garlicky courgette dip riffs on a classic mutabal – think baba ganoush with tahini, sumac and za’atar – and just happens to be plant-based

Camilla Foster
Wednesday 16 April 2025 02:34 EDT
Whether served as a starter, appetiser, or light meal, courgette mutabal brings a fresh, earthy twist to a beloved classic
Whether served as a starter, appetiser, or light meal, courgette mutabal brings a fresh, earthy twist to a beloved classic (Cara Cormack)

“This recipe is based on an aubergine mutabal, but with a courgette twist,” shares trained chef and food stylist Sonali Shah. “Mutabal traditionally contains tahini, while baba ganoush does not. It also happens to be conveniently plant-based.”

Courgette mutabal

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

6 courgettes

2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped

2 tsp sumac

2 tbsp tahini

½ tsp dried mint

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp za’atar

Salt

Method:

Shah’s debut cookbook: 80 reasons to stop buying hummus
Shah’s debut cookbook: 80 reasons to stop buying hummus (Hamlyn)

1. Line a baking sheet with tin foil. Arrange the courgettes on the baking sheet and place under a preheated hot grill for 20-30 minutes or until blackened all over, turning when required. Set aside to cool slightly.

2. Once the courgettes have cooled, halve them length ways, then scoop out the flesh on to a chopping board. Roughly chop the flesh, then add to a mixing bowl (discarding any liquid) along with the garlic, sumac, tahini, mint, one tablespoon of the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt.

3. Serve the courgette mutabal topped with the remaining olive oil and the za’atar.

Dipping suggestion: Flatbreads

Recipe from ‘Dip In: 80 Delicious Dip Recipes For Entertaining, Snacking & Beyond’ by Sonali Shah (Hamlyn, £16.99).

