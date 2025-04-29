This coconut, strawberry and rose dip is basically brunch in disguise
Technically a dessert, but no one’s stopping you from spooning it onto cinnamon toast at 11am. Sonali Shah’s floral, fruity dip is whipped, roasted and ready to impress – whether you brunch, snack or go full pudding
“This one may be in the desserts chapter, but you could definitely serve it at brunch,” suggests trained chef and food stylist Sonali Shah. “Swap the strawberries and rose for raspberries and vanilla if you like, but add a pinch of sugar if you do.”
Coconut, strawberry and rose dip
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
150g strawberries, hulled
2 tbsp rose syrup
200ml coconut milk, chilled in the refrigerator overnight
Handful of finely chopped pistachios, to decorate
Method:
1. Arrange the strawberries in a small baking dish and drizzle over the rose syrup. Bake in a preheated oven, 200C/180C fan (400F), gas mark 6, for eight to 10 minutes, or until the strawberries have softened but still hold their shape. Set aside to cool.
2. Meanwhile, add the coconut milk to a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form. Alternatively, you can use an electric hand whisk.
3. Serve the whipped coconut dip topped with the strawberries, drizzling over any extra rose syrup from the dish. Top with finely chopped pistachios.
Dipping suggestion: Cinnamon toast
Recipe from ‘Dip In: 80 Delicious Dip Recipes For Entertaining, Snacking & Beyond’ by Sonali Shah (Hamlyn, £16.99).
