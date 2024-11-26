The ultimate leftover Christmas toastie: Turkey, brie and a gravy dip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

While Christmas leftovers make great bubble and squeak and turkey curry, sometimes all you have the energy to put together is a really, really good sandwich.

This version is fried in a pan and dipped in gravy.

Loaded leftover Christmas toastie

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 slices of sourdough bread

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

70g leftover turkey

Pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt

Black pepper

Leftover stuffing

Leftover pigs in blankets

50g sliced Brie

1 tbsp cranberry sauce

A knob of butter

Cornichon and cocktail stick

Warm gravy for dipping, optional

Method:

1. Start by assembling your toasted sandwich. Take each slice of sourdough bread and spread the outside of each with mayonnaise. Then fill by spreading a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, followed by the leftover turkey meat. This is a good point to season the toastie with a pinch of Maldon Chilli Sea Salt and some black pepper.

2. Top this with the sliced up leftover stuffing and pigs in blankets. Then top with slices of Brie. Finally finish with a generous amount of cranberry sauce then sandwich the top slice of bread on top.

3. Place a heavy bottomed pan on a medium heat and add the knob of butter. When melted, add your sandwich, then use a heavy weight to press it down. Allow this to cook on one side for approximately three to five minutes before lifting the weight and carefully flipping the sandwich. The other side should be golden and crisp on the bottom. Add the weight back on and cook the other side for the same time.

4. As soon as the toastie is done, remove it from the pan and cut in half. The cheese should be oozy, and you can serve it with a cornichon and cocktail stick in the top. It is delicious served with warm leftover gravy for dunking.