Chorizo and broken yolk smash with tomato salsa recipe

“This dish was on a menu in a café in Manchester that I would go to while I was filming up there,” says Lisa Faulkner.

“My favourite thing about it was that it just used egg yolks (the best part of an egg!) What’s not to love. Yolks, potatoes and chorizo – yum!”

Chorizo and broken yolk smash with tomato salsa

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the smash:

400g baby new potatoes

1-2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, grated

2 tsp smoked sweet paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper

About 100g cooking chorizo, roughly chopped

4 egg yolks

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salsa:

2 handfuls of cherry tomatoes, quartered

Splash of red wine vinegar

Handful of coriander, roughly chopped

To serve:

Roughly chopped coriander

Soured cream

Nice crusty bread

Method:

1. Bring the potatoes to the boil and cook for 15-20 minutes until tender, then drain and set aside. Halve any particularly large ones.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the onion and cook until beginning to soften. Stir through the garlic, paprika and cayenne. Add a splash of water if things begin to stick. Tumble in the chorizo and allow it to brown and release its oil.

3. Add the potatoes to the pan. If soft enough, squash some of them down with the back of a spoon so that they break apart. Season and allow the mixture to sizzle away, again adding a little water if things begin to catch.

4. Meanwhile, for the tomato salsa, add a sprinkle of salt to the quartered tomatoes in a small bowl, followed by a splash of vinegar. Mix through the coriander and set aside.

5. Once everything in the potato pan is nicely golden, make four holes in the mixture and spoon in the egg yolks. Break the yolks with a spoon and swish around the pan. Top with a sprinkle of coriander and serve with the tomato salsa, a dollop of soured cream and some crusty bread.

‘John & Lisa’s Kitchen’ by John Torode and Lisa Faulkner (Quadrille, £25).