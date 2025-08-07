Chocolate and banana baked oats that are perfect for freezing
Lou Robbie’s chocolate and banana baked oats are ideal for busy mornings. Bake as a tray, slice into portions and freeze for a quick and healthy breakfast
“I remember the first time I baked oats it was during lockdown and we were all baking like crazy,” says chef Lou Robbie. “I made a similar version to these and couldn’t believe how good they tasted.
“I like to bake them as a traybake, using baking parchment so you can lift them out, portion and freeze some for another day. My kids love this for breakfast. It’s a real treat with lots of goodness added.”
Chocolate and banana baked oats
Prep time: 3 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes | Cooling time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
200g rolled oats
40g pumpkin/sunflower seeds (optional)
25g chocolate chips or raisins
3 tbsp cocoa powder
1 flat tsp ground cinnamon
1½ tsp baking powder
300ml milk of your choice
2 eggs
1 tbsp runny honey
1 ripe banana, mashed, or 1 apple, peeled and grated
Yoghurt and fresh berries, to serve
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan, and line a 20cm square baking tin with baking parchment. Measure the oats, seeds, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, ground cinnamon and baking powder into a mixing bowl.
2. Put the milk, eggs, honey and banana into a jug. Whisk well, then pour into the mixing bowl. Stir to combine.
3. Pour into the lined tin and cook for 20 minutes. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then cut into slices and serve.
Storage: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
To freeze: Cool the slices completely before freezing. Place them in a labelled ziplock bag and freeze flat. They will keep for up to 3 months.
To defrost: Take the slices out of the freezer and defrost in an airtight container on the worktop, ready to grab for breakfast
Recipe from ‘Make & Freeze’ by Lou Robbie (Penguin Michael Joseph, £22).
