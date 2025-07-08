Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lauren Taylor
Wednesday 25 June 2025 05:02 EDT
Comments
Native to Mexico, chipotle chillies are actually just very ripe, dark red jalapeños that have been smoke-dried until black,” says chef and food writer Gurdeep Loyal. “To make chipotle paste, these medium–hot chillies are blended with onions, garlic, vinegar, tomato concentrate, salt and spices like cumin and smoked paprika.

“As Mae West famously said: ‘Too much of a good thing can be wonderful’. This applies to many facets in life, including flavour, and – in my opinion – there’s nothing more thrilling than pairing two extremely delicious, loud and out-there flavours. Sweet, sticky hoisin and smoky dark chipotle are ingredients that I especially love to intermingle. Together, they are the perfect adornment for crispy- skinned chicken wings. Just wonderful!”

Chipotle hoisin chicken wings

Makes: 14 wings

Ingredients:

6 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp Chinese five spice

2 tbsp fine polenta (cornmeal), ground to a powder

1 tbsp onion powder

14 chicken wings, skin on (about 1.25kg)

6 tbsp hoisin sauce

3 tbsp chipotle paste

3 fat garlic cloves, crushed to a paste

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Method:

Flavour Heroes is Gurdeep Loyal’s guide to the modern, multicultural store cupboard
Flavour Heroes is Gurdeep Loyal’s guide to the modern, multicultural store cupboard (Quadrille)

1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan/200C/400F/gas mark 6.

2. Prepare a coating by whisking together the baking powder, Chinese five spice, ground polenta and onion powder in a bowl.

3. Pat dry each of the chicken wings using paper towels so that no moisture remains on the skin. Dredge in the coating, ensuring that they are covered all over and in the crevices. Place on two baking sheets, spaced well apart, and bake for 40–45 minutes until crispy.

4. Meanwhile, prepare a glaze by whisking together the hoisin sauce, chipotle paste, garlic and vinegar in a bowl.

5. Remove the cooked wings from the oven, brush liberally with the glaze, then bake for a final 3 minutes. Serve hot from the oven, brushing with more glaze if you like.

Recipe from ‘Flavour Heroes: 15 Modern Pantry Ingredients to Amplify Your Cooking’ by Gurdeep Loyal (Quadrille, £27).

