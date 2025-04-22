How to make butter chicken – the rich, comforting classic done right
Velvety tomato sauce, tender grilled chicken, a touch of spice and plenty of butter – this is Murgh Makhani at its absolute best
One of Britain’s most beloved Indian dishes, butter chicken originated in Delhi in the 1950s. Also known as Murgh Makhani, it’s all about the unctuous, buttery tomato-base sauce.
Butter chicken
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients:
For the chicken marinade:
8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut in two)
100g yoghurt
15g Kashmiri red chilli powder
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tbsp mustard oil
1 tsp dried kasoori methi
1 tbsp lime juice
½ tsp garam masala
Salt, to taste
For the sauce:
2kg fresh or canned chopped tomatoes
2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
2 tsp table salt
2 bay leaves
4-5 green cardamom pods
4 peppercorns
1 tbsp cumin seeds
2 blades mace
3 tbsp rapeseed or vegetable oil
50g roughly chopped ginger
8-10 garlic cloves
3-4 whole green chillies
2 tbsp dried fenugreek leaves
1 tsp garam masala
50ml honey (if needed)
50ml double cream
50g unsalted butter
Julienned ginger and chopped fresh coriander, for garnish
Method:
1. Marinate chicken with ginger-garlic paste, salt, and lime juice. Then, apply a second marinade of yoghurt, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, kasoori methi, mustard oil, and salt. Refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours.
2. Grill the marinated chicken in a tandoor or preheated oven at 200C for 15-20 minutes until cooked through.
3. To prepare the sauce, heat oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add cumin seeds and whole spices, allowing them to crackle for a minute. Add garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Cook briefly before adding the tomatoes.
4. Simmer for 45 minutes with a loosely covered lid.
5. Stir in Kashmiri chilli powder and salt. Let cool slightly before blending into a smooth sauce.
6. Combine and serve: Reheat the sauce and add the cooked chicken.
7. Check seasoning. If too sour, add honey to balance the flavours.
8. Finish with cream, butter, garam masala, and fenugreek leaves. Garnish with julienned ginger and fresh coriander. Serve with naan, roti, or paratha.
