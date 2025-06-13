The ultimate butter chicken (or paneer) makhani recipe
Creamy, spiced and rich with tomatoes and fenugreek, this crowd-pleasing makhani is everything you want from a butter chicken – and just as good with paneer
“This is the recipe that put Bindas on the map. It is our best-selling and most sought-after curry: butter chicken,” says food writer and cookery book author, Mehak Kansal.
“A truly decadent, creamy, herby, slightly spicy, slightly sweet curry made with cream and tomatoes. I am sure there will be a permanent fold or bookmark kept on this page. You can use chicken or paneer for this recipe.”
Chicken or paneer makhani
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
700g boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces, or 600g paneer, cut into cubes
Handful of coriander, chopped, to serve (optional)
For the marinade:
2 tbsp Greek-style yoghurt
2 tbsp ghee, melted
1 tbsp garlic purée
1 tbsp ginger purée
1 tsp tomato paste (concentrated purée)
1½ tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp garam masala
1 tbsp chilli powder
1 tsp salt
For the makhani sauce:
3-4 tbsp ghee
1 onion, finely chopped
2 green bird’s-eye chillies, finely chopped
2 tbsp garlic purée
2 tbsp ginger purée
1½ tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1½ tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp ground green cardamom
1½ tsp garam masala
1-2 tsp salt, according to taste
200g canned plum tomatoes, puréed
1½ tsp caster sugar
300ml double (heavy) cream, plus extra to serve
3 tsp kasoori methi (dried fenugreek leaves)
Method:
1. Combine all the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add the chicken or paneer to the marinade and stir to coat. Leave to marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours, preferably overnight.
2. Preheat the oven to 175C (330F/gas mark 3-5). Line a baking tray with foil.
3. Transfer the marinated chicken or paneer to the prepared tray and roast for 25-30 minutes until tender – do not overcook.
4. Meanwhile, prepare the makhani sauce. Heat the ghee in a large, heavy-based saucepan over a medium-high heat. Add the onion, chillies and garlic and ginger purées, and cook for five to seven minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is brown and caramelised.
5. Add the ground spices and salt, along with the puréed tomatoes, and reduce the heat to medium–low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, then stir in the sugar and reduce the heat to low. Allow the sauce to gently bubble for two minutes, then take the pan off the heat.
6. Use a hand blender to purée the sauce until nice and smooth, then return it to a medium heat. Cover and cook for five minutes, stirring every minute or so. Once the ghee starts rising to the surface, add in the cream, then crush the kasoori methi in your hands and sprinkle those in too.
7. Once the chicken or paneer is ready, add it to the sauce, along with six to seven tablespoons of the juices from the tray. Cook over a low heat for two minutes to combine, then transfer to a serving dish. Swirl in another tablespoon of cream, sprinkle over the coriander and enjoy.
Recipe from ‘Bindas: Comfort Food with an Indian Soul’ by Mehak Kansal (Murdoch Books, £23).
