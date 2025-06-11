Burrata like you’ve never had it before – with cumin-spiced veg
This bold take on burrata brings smoky roasted veg, Indian-inspired spices and a zingy citrus dressing to the party – and it might just steal the show
“One of the best things in life is a creamy, wobbly and bursting burrata,” says food writer and Bindas restaurant owner, Mehak Kansal. “Here, it is paired with cumin-spiced vegetables, and served with fresh herbs and a sweet, spicy, juicy dressing. Absolutely heavenly.”
Burrata with cumin-roasted vegetables
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 courgette, sliced into chunks
1 large aubergine, sliced into chunks
1 red Romano pepper, sliced into chunks
1 red onion, sliced into wedges
1-2 red chillies, sliced
1 tbsp cumin seeds
2 tbsp garlic purée
4 tbsp olive oil
65g peas (thawed if using frozen)
100g baby-leaf spinach
100g parsley leaves, roughly chopped (discard the stalks), plus extra to serve (optional)
Handful of freshly chopped mint, plus extra to serve (optional)
1 whole burrata (about 150g)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dressing:
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tbsp maple syrup
Pinch of chilli flakes
Zest and juice of 1 orange
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 170C (325F/gas mark 3) and line a baking tray with foil.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the courgette, aubergine, pepper, onion, chillies, cumin seeds and garlic. Season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and drizzle over the oil. Give it all a good mix so the vegetables are well coated in the oils and spices.
3. Spread out the vegetables on the prepared baking tray and roast for 25-30 minutes until the vegetables have blistered and softened but are still a little al dente. Add the thawed peas to the baking tray and set aside so the veg can cool.
4. Once the vegetables have cooled to room temperature, tip them into a mixing bowl and add the spinach, parsley and mint.
5. In a separate bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and mix very well. Season with salt and pepper, then pour over the fresh herbs and roasted vegetables. Gently mix together, then transfer to a serving dish.
6. Place the burrata on top, and garnish with extra herbs if you desire.
Recipe from ‘Bindas: Comfort Food with an Indian Soul’ by Mehak Kansal (Murdoch Books, £23).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments