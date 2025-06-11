Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Burrata like you’ve never had it before – with cumin-spiced veg

This bold take on burrata brings smoky roasted veg, Indian-inspired spices and a zingy citrus dressing to the party – and it might just steal the show

Ella Walker
Wednesday 28 May 2025 04:02 EDT
Comments
Creamy burrata meets smoky, spiced roast veg in this vibrant, no-rules recipe that’s as bold as it is beautiful
Creamy burrata meets smoky, spiced roast veg in this vibrant, no-rules recipe that’s as bold as it is beautiful (Sam Folan)

“One of the best things in life is a creamy, wobbly and bursting burrata,” says food writer and Bindas restaurant owner, Mehak Kansal. “Here, it is paired with cumin-spiced vegetables, and served with fresh herbs and a sweet, spicy, juicy dressing. Absolutely heavenly.”

Burrata with cumin-roasted vegetables

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 courgette, sliced into chunks

1 large aubergine, sliced into chunks

1 red Romano pepper, sliced into chunks

1 red onion, sliced into wedges

1-2 red chillies, sliced

1 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp garlic purée

4 tbsp olive oil

65g peas (thawed if using frozen)

100g baby-leaf spinach

100g parsley leaves, roughly chopped (discard the stalks), plus extra to serve (optional)

Handful of freshly chopped mint, plus extra to serve (optional)

1 whole burrata (about 150g)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

Pinch of chilli flakes

Zest and juice of 1 orange

Method:

Packed with punchy recipes and personal stories, ‘Bindas’ is a joyful celebration of cooking without compromise
Packed with punchy recipes and personal stories, ‘Bindas’ is a joyful celebration of cooking without compromise (Murdoch Books)

1. Preheat the oven to 170C (325F/gas mark 3) and line a baking tray with foil.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the courgette, aubergine, pepper, onion, chillies, cumin seeds and garlic. Season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and drizzle over the oil. Give it all a good mix so the vegetables are well coated in the oils and spices.

3. Spread out the vegetables on the prepared baking tray and roast for 25-30 minutes until the vegetables have blistered and softened but are still a little al dente. Add the thawed peas to the baking tray and set aside so the veg can cool.

4. Once the vegetables have cooled to room temperature, tip them into a mixing bowl and add the spinach, parsley and mint.

5. In a separate bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and mix very well. Season with salt and pepper, then pour over the fresh herbs and roasted vegetables. Gently mix together, then transfer to a serving dish.

6. Place the burrata on top, and garnish with extra herbs if you desire.

Recipe from ‘Bindas: Comfort Food with an Indian Soul’ by Mehak Kansal (Murdoch Books, £23).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in