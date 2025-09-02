How to make beetroot raita the Indian way
A simple yoghurt-based side is transformed with fiery seasoning in this Kerala-inspired recipe from Camellia Panjabi’s new cookbook ‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’
“Raitas made with yogurt and a vegetable are eaten all over northern, western and southern India, as is lassi or buttermilk – chaas,” says bestselling author and restaurateur Camellia Panjabi.
“But in Kerala, a raita, lassi or chaas is always ‘seasoned’ with hot coconut oil in which some key ingredients are lightly fried. They even make a buttermilk curry, known as moru curry.”
Beetroot raita
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
1 large or 2 small beetroots
1 tsp finely grated ginger
½ tsp salt
1½ fresh green chillies, finely chopped
400g yoghurt
⅓ tsp cumin powder
¼ tsp red chilli or red pepper powder
2 tbsp coconut oil, or other oil of your choice
3 broken pieces of a dried red chilli, seeds removed
10-12 curry leaves
¼ tsp ginger, chopped really fine
Method:
1. Put the unpeeled beetroots into a pan and add enough water to cover them. Add the grated ginger, ¼ teaspoon of salt and ½ a green chilli, bring to the boil and cook until tender. When cooked, remove the beetroots from the pan and leave to cool, then peel. Throw away the water. Cut the beetroot into long strips or as you prefer.
2. Whisk the yogurt, add ¼ teaspoon of salt, the cumin, chopped red chilli or pepper powder, and stir. Put into a serving dish, add the beetroot and stir.
3. For seasoning, put the oil into a ladle or a tiny pan over the heat. When it is very hot, add the rest of the chopped green chilli, curry leaves and chopped ginger and fry for 7 seconds on a medium heat. Pour this into the yogurt bowl.
4. The raita is ready to serve, without stirring.
‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’ by Camellia Panjabi (Penguin Michael Joseph, £40).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments