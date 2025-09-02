Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to make beetroot raita the Indian way

A simple yoghurt-based side is transformed with fiery seasoning in this Kerala-inspired recipe from Camellia Panjabi’s new cookbook ‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’

Camilla Foster
Tuesday 02 September 2025 01:00 EDT
Comments
A Kerala-style twist on a classic raita, where a sizzling coconut oil tempering brings the yoghurt and beetroot to life
A Kerala-style twist on a classic raita, where a sizzling coconut oil tempering brings the yoghurt and beetroot to life (Jonathan Gregson)

“Raitas made with yogurt and a vegetable are eaten all over northern, western and southern India, as is lassi or buttermilk – chaas,” says bestselling author and restaurateur Camellia Panjabi.

“But in Kerala, a raita, lassi or chaas is always ‘seasoned’ with hot coconut oil in which some key ingredients are lightly fried. They even make a buttermilk curry, known as moru curry.”

Beetroot raita

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 large or 2 small beetroots

1 tsp finely grated ginger

½ tsp salt

1½ fresh green chillies, finely chopped

400g yoghurt

⅓ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp red chilli or red pepper powder

2 tbsp coconut oil, or other oil of your choice

3 broken pieces of a dried red chilli, seeds removed

10-12 curry leaves

¼ tsp ginger, chopped really fine

Method:

In ‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’, Camellia Panjabi shows how to turn humble produce into the hero of the plate
In ‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’, Camellia Panjabi shows how to turn humble produce into the hero of the plate (Penguin Michael Joseph)

1. Put the unpeeled beetroots into a pan and add enough water to cover them. Add the grated ginger, ¼ teaspoon of salt and ½ a green chilli, bring to the boil and cook until tender. When cooked, remove the beetroots from the pan and leave to cool, then peel. Throw away the water. Cut the beetroot into long strips or as you prefer.

2. Whisk the yogurt, add ¼ teaspoon of salt, the cumin, chopped red chilli or pepper powder, and stir. Put into a serving dish, add the beetroot and stir.

3. For seasoning, put the oil into a ladle or a tiny pan over the heat. When it is very hot, add the rest of the chopped green chilli, curry leaves and chopped ginger and fry for 7 seconds on a medium heat. Pour this into the yogurt bowl.

4. The raita is ready to serve, without stirring.

‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’ by Camellia Panjabi (Penguin Michael Joseph, £40).

