Comfort in a dish: Irina Georgescu’s baked cornmeal with cheese and eggs
Smooth, cheesy, and golden, this baked cornmeal dish from Irina Georgescu’s ‘Danube’ is the perfect morning comfort food
“This dish will bring comfort and a sunny mood to your morning,” says Irina Georgescu.
“It is nicknamed ‘shut up and eat’ because it’s best eaten hot. It is often made with a whole, cracked egg on top, but I prefer to use beaten eggs for the extra-smooth texture.”
Mămăligă la cuptor – baked cornmeal with sour cream, cheese and eggs
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
500ml water
2 tsp salt, plus an extra pinch for baking
150g fine cornmeal (polenta)
45g salted butter, plus extra for dotting
75g cașcaval or cheddar, grated, plus extra for baking
200g sour cream
2 medium eggs, beaten
1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan (350F/gas 4) or the grill to maximum temperature.
2. In a deep pan, bring the measured water and salt to the boil. Add the cornmeal and use a whisk to distribute it evenly in the water. Reduce the heat to low, cover and allow the cornmeal to absorb the liquid for eight to 10 minutes. Whisk a couple of times throughout this process.
3. Stir in the butter and cheese, then pour the cornmeal into a 23 centimetre ceramic baking dish. Allow it to cool a little, then make a large well in the middle. Add the sour cream, sprinkle with a pinch of salt, then add the beaten eggs, working them a little with a fork into the sour cream. Place a few dots of butter on top and another sprinkle of grated cheese.
4. Bake or grill for 10 minutes, or until the eggs are just set and the cornmeal has a beautiful golden crust.
5. Sprinkle the thyme on top and serve hot.
Recipe from ‘Danube’ by Irina Georgescu (Hardie Grant, £28).
