Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This beautiful dish is perfect for a light lunch or would serve four as a starter,” says food writer and restaurateur Katie Caldesi.

“To bump up the protein, serve this with low-carb bread rolls or finish your meal with some Greek yoghurt and berries. These also make a summery and delightful meal with the roast tomato sauce below.”

Stuffed courgettes with ricotta and mint

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 courgettes (approx 400g), halved lengthways

150g ricotta cheese

1 egg, beaten

20g Cheddar or other hard cheese, finely grated

15-20 mint leaves, chopped, or 1 heaped tsp dried mint, plus extra chopped leaves to garnish

25g pinenuts or other nuts, roughly chopped

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 small onion, finely chopped

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Use a spoon to carefully scoop out the insides of the courgettes (keep the insides for later) leaving a boat-shaped shell of just under one centimetre thick, being careful not to make any holes. Put the courgette halves on a crisper in the drawer and air fry at 200C for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, mix the ricotta, egg, cheese, mint and some seasoning together in a bowl. When the courgettes are just tender and starting to lightly brown, remove them from the drawer and divide the filling between them.

3. Put the crisper into the drawer and place the courgettes on top, packed together. Drop the pine nuts evenly on top. Brush with two teaspoons of oil. Air fry for eight to 10 minutes until lightly browned, then set the stuffed courgettes aside and keep warm.

4. Finely chop the courgette insides and mix these in a bowl with the remaining teaspoon of the oil, the onion, tomatoes and some seasoning. Remove the crisper from the air fryer, then tip the mixture into the drawer, or into an ovenproof dish, and air fry at 200C for 10 minutes until soft. Toss twice during the cooking time.

5. Divide the chopped courgette mixture between two plates, or one large serving plate, and arrange the stuffed courgette halves on top. Garnish with mint leaves and a swirl of olive oil.

Roast tomato sauce

“When tomatoes are in season, ripe and bursting with flavour, it’s worth making your own sauce in around 30 minutes in small batches in the air fryer. At other times, canned Italian plum tomatoes are ideal. This sauce can be made with large, small or cherry tomatoes or a mix of them all. Serve the sauce with the stuffed courgettes with ricotta and mint above, just like a tomato passata (sieved tomatoes), with eggs or tofu for a protein-packed meal.”

Ingredients:

1kg ripe and very red tomatoes, quartered

4 basil sprigs (10 leaves)

1 small onion, quartered and separated into petals

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and lightly crushed using the flat of a knife

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Put the tomatoes, two of the basil sprigs and the onion into the air fryer drawer (with no rack) or into a silicone dish with no holes. Air fry at 170C for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the tomatoes have released their juices and softened, shaking the drawer twice during the cooking time and making sure the onion and basil are under the tomatoes, so they don’t burn.

2. When the tomatoes are soft, remove the basil sprigs, then use a stick blender in the drawer, or transfer the mixture to a blender, and whizz up the tomatoes, skins and all, until you have a smooth sauce.

3. Put the olive oil and garlic cloves together in a clean drawer or silicone dish, then air fry at 200C for a couple of minutes until you smell garlic. Add the tomato mixture, the remaining basil and a splash of water to dilute the sauce to a thick pouring consistency. Cook for five minutes until the mixture is hot.

4. Taste and season accordingly. Now it is ready to use straight away or decant into a container, then cool and store in the refrigerator for up to five days or freeze for up to three months. Defrost before use.

Recipe from ‘The Diabetes Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Katie Caldesi (Hamlyn, £22).