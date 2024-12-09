Peanut tofu fingers with zingy slaw: A crispy, crunchy air fryer delight
Crispy tofu coated in peanut and cornflakes, paired with a fresh, zesty slaw – Christina Kynigos’s air fryer recipe is the perfect balance of flavour and texture
“Strips of tofu coated in a satay-style batter, dipped into a crunchy peanut and cornflake crumb for the ultimate crunch, then served with a zingy slaw to cut through the saltiness and bring the dish to life,” says Christina Kynigos – behind the popular account @veryhungrygreek.
Peanut tofu fingers with a zingy slaw
Serves: 2
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 8-10 minutes
Ingredients:
280g extra-firm tofu
25g cornflakes, crushed
10g salted peanuts, crushed
1 tsp curry powder
20g peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)
2½ tbsp hot water
1 tsp dark soy sauce
1 tsp granulated or powdered sweetener (or sugar)
Non-stick cooking spray
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the zingy slaw:
100g red cabbage, finely sliced
30g red onion, finely sliced
1 large sprig of coriander, finely chopped
3 tbsp light mayo
1 tsp white vinegar (or white rice vinegar)
Juice of ½ lime
Method:
1. Preheat the air fryer at 200C for 5 minutes.
2. Slice the tofu into 6 blocks and set aside. In a bowl, mix the crushed cornflakes and peanuts with the curry powder and some salt and pepper. In another bowl, combine the peanut butter with the hot water until creamy, then mix in the soy sauce and sweetener.
3. Dip the tofu blocks into the peanut sauce, then into the crushed cornflakes, saving any leftover peanut sauce for later. Spray the air fryer base with oil and place the tofu fingers in it. Air fry at 180C for 8-10 minutes, until golden and crispy.
4. Meanwhile, mix all the ingredients for the zingy slaw together, adding a good pinch of salt. Serve with the tofu fingers, with any remaining sauce for dunking.
‘Healthy Air Fryer Feasts: Fast, Easy, High-Protein Recipes in 30 Mins or Less’ by Christina Kynigos (HQ HarperCollins, £20).
