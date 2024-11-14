Gino D’Acampo’s air fryer recipe provides a spicy Italian twist on a classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fancy something new to try in the air fryer?

Gino D’Acampo has just the recipe in his new book; ‘Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook: Italian Classics Made Easy’.

The Italian chef suggests spicy chicken wings as a special treat.

“My boys Luciano and Rocco absolutely love this, especially when they are watching a film and want easy finger food,” says Gino D’Acampo, author of a new Italian recipe collection, Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook.

“The Calabrian chilli paste gives a sweet, smoky and very spicy flavour, and, together with the mascarpone which cools that down, the flavours are really a match made in heaven. You can make the wings as spicy as you like by simply adding more chilli or ‘Nduja, or you can substitute the honey with maple syrup, or the mascarpone with cream cheese, if you like.”

Air fryer devilled chicken wings

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1kg chicken wings

75g honey

1-3 tbsp Calabrian chilli paste from a jar, or jarred chopped chillies, to taste

1½ tsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

40g rice flour, or cornflour

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

50g ’Nduja from a jar

150g mascarpone, or Dolcelatte

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

open image in gallery D’Acampo’s new cookbook is filled with Italian recipes for his favourite kitchen gadget ( Bloomsbury )

1. Place the chicken wings in a colander, mix in one teaspoon of salt and let the skin dry out for 15 minutes while you get everything else ready.

2. To make the marinade, pour the honey into a large bowl and add the chilli paste or chopped chillies, vinegar, tomato purée and oil. Mix using a whisk, then set aside.

3. Preheat the air fryer to 190C for three minutes.

4. In another large bowl, mix the garlic powder, flour, paprika and half a teaspoon pepper, add the chicken wings and toss to get them evenly coated. Pour about three-quarters of the honey marinade over the chicken and mix well. Transfer to the air fryer fitted with the basket insert and cook for 10 minutes. Turn the wings and cook for a further eight minutes until sticky and cooked through.

5. Meanwhile mix the ‘Nduja with the remaining marinade. Drizzle the sauce mixture on top of the wings and cook for a final one to two minutes to melt. Plate up, dot with the mascarpone or Dolcelatte and serve with an ice-cold beer or a glass of full-bodied red wine.

‘Gino’s Air Fryer Cookbook: Italian Classics Made Easy’ by Gino D’Acampo (Bloomsbury, £22).