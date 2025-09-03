Raymond Blanc’s stuffed pork recipe is ideal for autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raymond Blanc is dreaming about his stuffed pork recipe.

“This is one of those dishes that instantly creates happiness in the home,” he says.

“Your guests arrive, the pork has been roasted and amazing aromas are wafting throughout. Heaven!

“Of course, every cook strives to be proud of their crackling. The key to great crispy crackling is to use the best available pork and to make sure that the oven is properly preheated before you start to roast.

“If you wish, ask your butcher to score the skin. Here the cut is an Italian porchetta with the flavours of prune and herbs – a winning combination.”

open image in gallery Raymond Blanc’s roasted pork ( Chris Terry/PA )

Roasted pork stuffed with prunes and herb breadcrumbs

Prep: 30 mins

Cook: 2 hours

Rest: 45-60 mins

Ingredients:(Serves: 8-10)

For the herb breadcrumbs:

2 thyme sprigs

1 rosemary sprig

2 bunches of flat-leaf parsley

2 garlic cloves

100g dried or fresh breadcrumbs

60ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 pinches of sea salt flakes and a pinch of ground black pepper

For the pork:

4.5kg pork belly with the loin attached, prepared for porchetta (ask the butcher to do this for you)

5 pinches of sea salt flakes

2 pinches of ground black pepper

500g Agen prunes, pitted

3tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

1. First, make the herb breadcrumbs (you need 500 grams). Pick the leaves from the thyme and rosemary sprigs and finely chop them. Coarsely chop the parsley. Peel and slice the garlic cloves. In a food processor (or with a handheld blender), blend the breadcrumbs, garlic, thyme and rosemary until fine. Add the parsley and blend on full power until the crumbs are bright green and evenly blended. Stir in the extra-virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

2. To prepare the pork, unroll the pork belly skin-side up, ensuring the loin is still attached. If scoring the skin at home, score it with a sharp knife (or razor blade) in a criss-cross (leave a two centimetre gap between each scored line). Score only the skin and don’t cut into the meat.

3. Turn over the pork belly and season the loin with two pinches each of salt and pepper. Scatter over the herb breadcrumbs and lay three rows of prunes across the belly.

4. Cut eight pieces of kitchen string long enough to go around the joint. You might need someone to help you at this point … Roll up the pork joint, starting at the loin so that the lines of prunes and breadcrumbs stay in place; now, while one person holds the rolled joint securely, the other person should tie the string tightly at even points along the joint.

5. Place the prepared pork in a large roasting tin. Rub the oil all over the skin and scatter over the remaining three pinches of salt. Preheat the oven to 210°C/190°C fan/gas 6½.

6. Place the roasting tin on the bottom shelf of the oven and roast for 30 minutes, and then reduce the temperature to 180°C/160°C fan/gas 4 and roast for a further 1 hour 30 minutes. If using a cooking thermometer, the centre of the pork should be 65-67°C (149-152°F).

7. Remove the pork from the oven and allow it to rest loosely covered with foil for 45-60 minutes before serving. This resting time is essential for the pork to carry on cooking to a temperature above 70°C (158°F), and resting enables the meat to become succulent, tender and juicy.

Simply Raymond Kitchen Garden by Raymond Blanc is published by Headline Home, priced £26. Available September 11