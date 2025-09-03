How to make Raymond Blanc’s Basque-style cheesecake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Speaking about this recipe, celebrated chef Raymond Blanc says: “This is the very best cheesecake I have ever tasted.”

He continues: “A dessert much loved in the Basque Country (which straddles the border of France and northern Spain), it is so good that we put it on the menu at Brasserie Blanc.

“I have served the cheesecake with stewed blackberries, but it may be accompanied by any seasonal fruits or good-quality shop-bought preserves, such as cherries in Kirsch.

“I like to make this cheesecake a day in advance so that after being baked in the oven it has plenty of time to chill in the fridge. It is not a great challenge to make, but it is certainly a dessert for that celebratory occasion. Our guests describe it as ‘a showstopper’.”

open image in gallery Raymond Blanc’s Basque-style cheesecake is a show-stopper ( PA )

Basque-style cheesecake

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 25-30 mins

Ingredients:(Serves: 8)

For the cheesecake:

1tsp unsalted butter, softened, for greasing the tin

1 lemon, for zesting

550g cream cheese

175g caster sugar

4 eggs (preferably organic or free-range)

250ml double cream

2tsp Vanilla Bean Purée or 4tsp shop-bought vanilla bean paste

20g cornflour

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas 7 (here, it is best – but not essential – to use the fan-assisted oven).

2. Use your fingertips to rub the soft butter around the inside of a springform cake ring (or mousse ring) with a diameter of 20 centimetres so that the greaseproof paper will stick to it. Now line the inside of the ring with a large sheet of greaseproof paper, making sure it fits neatly into all the edges and the base of the ring. Place the lined ring on a baking tray and keep aside.

3. Zest the lemon and keep the zest to one side. In a large bowl, whisk together the cream cheese and caster sugar until smooth. Add the eggs and whisk again to an even consistency. Next, pour in the double cream, add the vanilla and lemon zest and sift in the cornflour. Whisk again, ensuring there are no lumps in the mixture. Pour this mixture into the prepared tin.

4. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes on the middle shelf of the oven until the top has that distinctive dark sheen of traditional Basque cheesecake. Halfway through cooking – and depending on your oven – you might need to turn the cheesecake 180 degrees so that it is evenly browned. (Chris’s photograph is a good guide to what the cheesecake top should look like.) The sides of the cheesecake should be slightly firm and the centre should have a gentle wobble.

5. Remove the cheesecake from the oven and set it to one side to cool (it will continue to cook as it cools). Place the cooled cheesecake in the fridge for at least half a day or overnight to firm up.

6. To serve, remove the springform cake or mousse ring and gently peel back the baking paper. Serve slices of the cheesecake with lightly stewed blackberries, if you wish, or a fruit preserve of your choice.

open image in gallery Blanc’s lates cook book, Simply Raymond ( PA )

Simply Raymond Kitchen Garden by Raymond Blanc is published by Headline Home, priced £26. Available September 11