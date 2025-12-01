The surprising fact about Britain’s first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plates, Britain's first vegan restaurant to earn a coveted Michelin star, is thriving, yet its tables are predominantly filled with non-vegans.

Chef-owner Kirk Haworth reveals "about 95 per cent of diners still eat meat or fish elsewhere," proving plant-based fine dining is transcending its niche.

Haworth, who co-founded the London eatery with his sister, deliberately avoids the "vegan" label, wanting dishes judged on taste, not ideology.

"I always say we're a fine dining restaurant. I don't say that we're vegan," Haworth told Reuters, in his restaurant's softly lit dining room. "Food should be judged on flavour," he added, recalling a guest who declared himself "a changed man" halfway through dinner.

Plates became the first plant-based restaurant in Britain to earn a Michelin star earlier this year, a milestone Haworth says reflects a shift in how chefs and critics view vegetables. He dismisses any notion that this is a passing fad.

open image in gallery Cornish potatoes, toasted hazelnut, sweet & sour apricot, a vegan dish on the menu at Plates restaurant in London ( REUTERS )

Britain's vegan population is still small - about 3 per cent of adults - but curiosity is growing. Michelin praises Plates for its "earthy, natural vibe" and inventive and inviting dishes that give vegetables the respect they deserve.

Haworth's approach is rooted in personal experience.

Trained in Michelin-starred kitchens worldwide, he was forced to rethink his diet after being diagnosed with Lyme disease more than a decade ago. Bedridden for months, he began cooking without meat, dairy or refined sugar to manage chronic inflammation.

That experiment became Plates, which opened 18 months ago after years of pop-ups. Today, the restaurant is fully booked until the end of March.

"We're not trying to replace meat or make things look like fish," Haworth said. "We showcase acidity, umami, and layers that make the palate feel alive."

Despite the Michelin accolade, Haworth has no plans to expand. Instead, he aims to refine the experience and, perhaps, earn a second star.

"The process is the most fun part," he said with a smile.