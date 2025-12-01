Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The surprising fact about Britain’s first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant

A majority of diners at London plant-based Michelin restaurant Plates aren’t vegan

Sam Tabahriti
Monday 01 December 2025 06:15 EST
Comments
A chef prepares a vegan dish at Plates restaurant in London, Britain, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Sam Tabahriti
A chef prepares a vegan dish at Plates restaurant in London, Britain, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Sam Tabahriti (REUTERS)

Plates, Britain's first vegan restaurant to earn a coveted Michelin star, is thriving, yet its tables are predominantly filled with non-vegans.

Chef-owner Kirk Haworth reveals "about 95 per cent of diners still eat meat or fish elsewhere," proving plant-based fine dining is transcending its niche.

Haworth, who co-founded the London eatery with his sister, deliberately avoids the "vegan" label, wanting dishes judged on taste, not ideology.

"I always say we're a fine dining restaurant. I don't say that we're vegan," Haworth told Reuters, in his restaurant's softly lit dining room. "Food should be judged on flavour," he added, recalling a guest who declared himself "a changed man" halfway through dinner.

Plates became the first plant-based restaurant in Britain to earn a Michelin star earlier this year, a milestone Haworth says reflects a shift in how chefs and critics view vegetables. He dismisses any notion that this is a passing fad.

Cornish potatoes, toasted hazelnut, sweet & sour apricot, a vegan dish on the menu at Plates restaurant in London
Cornish potatoes, toasted hazelnut, sweet & sour apricot, a vegan dish on the menu at Plates restaurant in London (REUTERS)

Britain's vegan population is still small - about 3 per cent of adults - but curiosity is growing. Michelin praises Plates for its "earthy, natural vibe" and inventive and inviting dishes that give vegetables the respect they deserve.

Haworth's approach is rooted in personal experience.

Trained in Michelin-starred kitchens worldwide, he was forced to rethink his diet after being diagnosed with Lyme disease more than a decade ago. Bedridden for months, he began cooking without meat, dairy or refined sugar to manage chronic inflammation.

That experiment became Plates, which opened 18 months ago after years of pop-ups. Today, the restaurant is fully booked until the end of March.

"We're not trying to replace meat or make things look like fish," Haworth said. "We showcase acidity, umami, and layers that make the palate feel alive."

Despite the Michelin accolade, Haworth has no plans to expand. Instead, he aims to refine the experience and, perhaps, earn a second star.

"The process is the most fun part," he said with a smile.

