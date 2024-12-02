Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gravy can make or break a Christmas dinner, so it’s important to get it just right.

If you can achieve the perfect consistency and balance of flavours, gravy can enhance the taste of the turkey, vegetables and roast potatoes to bring the whole meal together.

Here are some tips and tricks which might prompt a compliment from even your most discerning guests.

Cook the base of your gravy with your turkey

open image in gallery Use vegetables that have gone in the oven with the turkey ( Alamy )

“Roast your bird on top of a layer of chopped up vegetables and herbs, this will form the base of your gravy as it slowly cooks and mixes with the delicious juices in the oven,” recommends Ben Ebbrell, chef and co-founder of YouTube’s Sorted Food.

Infuse your gravy

“I like to infuse my gravy with thyme, garlic, and a touch of sherry vinegar,” says Luke French, co-owner and chef at JÖRO Restaurant. “Once your gravy is nearly done, add a couple of sprigs of fresh thyme and a clove of freshly crushed garlic.

open image in gallery Add a splash of soy sauce ( Alamy )

“Let it infuse for about five minutes to impart a subtle herby aroma, then strain it out before serving.”

Prepare more than you need

“When planning, aim for around 120-150ml of gravy per guest,” advises Nataly Komova, nutritionist at It’s Me & You Clinic. “It is always a good idea to prepare more than you think you will need, as leftovers can be frozen or used to enhance meals in the following days.”

Mix your flavours

Take your Christmas gravy to the next level with this simple tip.

open image in gallery Dark chocolate can be used in savoury dishes too ( Alamy )

“Once you’ve made your gravy base by mixing roasting juices, flour, butter etc in a pan, I always add a dash of acidity, sweetness and savouriness/umami to bring a nicely balanced flavour,” says Jack Stein, chef director at Rick Stein Restaurants. “For acidity, I tend to add Chinese red vinegar, cider vinegar or lemon juice, and for sweetness – mirin, sake, honey and sugar work well.

“Finally, an umami-rich ingredient such as Marmite, soy, Worcestershire sauce or fish sauce to finish. Taste as you go to ensure you have the right balance and enjoy!”

Add some dates

“Adding date syrup or date purée to gravy creates a beautiful, balanced flavour,” says Eran Tibi, executive chef at Kapara and Bala Baya.

Chuck in some sweetness

“If you’re making gravy with red wine, don’t forget to add a square or two of dark chocolate – this will give extra body to your sauce,” says Benjamin Ferra Y Castell, head chef at Michelin-starred Pavyllon London.

Strain any lumps

open image in gallery Keep some extra gravy in the refrigerator for second helpings ( Alamy )

“A common mistake is overlooking the importance of straining the gravy to achieve a smooth and velvety texture,” says Komova. “Use a fine sieve to remove any lumps or excess fat for a refined result.”

Add finishing touches

“Add your preferred finishing touches, such as a splash of cream or a knob of butter,” advises French.

Make it in advance

Making gravy in advance is a great way to reduce stress on the big day.

“Once prepared, cool the gravy quickly and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator,” recommends Komova. “When reheating, do so gently, whisking as needed to restore its smooth consistency.”