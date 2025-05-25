Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Food and Drug Administration has advised restaurants and retailers against selling or serving certain oysters imported from the Republic of Korea due to their potential contamination with norovirus.

A recall of the particular shellfish was issued on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.

The warning posted to the FDA website alerts restaurants and food retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington not to sell or serve certain frozen, raw and half-shell oysters.

open image in gallery FDA recalled imported Republic of Korea oysters due to potential norovirus contamination ( Getty Images for Osteria Del Mar )

They should safely dispose of the potentially contaminated oysters or contact their distributor to arrange for destruction.

Individual consumers in those states who have also purchased these oysters are advised to do the same.

The notice further warns consumers that food containing norovirus may “look, smell, and taste normal.” However, consuming these potentially hazardous products “can cause illness, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems,” according to the FDA.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug with common symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

open image in gallery Picture of a label that would be included on cartons of oysters with Lot Code: B25013 ( FDA )

People who experience symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local health department.

Symptoms typically develop within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus, and most people with norovirus illness get better within one to three days, according to the FDA.

The advisory goes on to list a few steps employees should follow to prevent cross-contamination.

This latest recall of oysters due to the potential risk of norovirus contamination comes months after the FDA issued a similar recall four times within a month for the same reason in February.

In December 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the “number of reported norovirus outbreaks have exceeded the numbers that we’ve seen recently and in the years before the pandemic.”