It’s National Bagel Day. Here’s where you can get a free one

Everyone can celebrate National Bagel Day by getting themselves a free bagel.

National Bagel Day is on Wednesday (January 15) with many brands offering deals and discounts to fans of the breakfast food — whether they prefer to eat it sweet, like a cinnamon raisin bagel with strawberry cream cheese, a savory bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich, or just a plain bagel with cream cheese.

Whichever style of bagel you fancy, here are the deals being offered on National Bagel Day.

Bigby Coffee

The coffee chain based in Lansing, Michigan will be selling their bagel sandwiches for 50 percent off on January 15.

Bruegger’s Bagels

The bagel chain will celebrate National Bagel Day by providing a free bagel with cream cheese to anyone who makes a purchase and signs up to join their reward program.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels will be giving away free egg sandwiches with any purchase if people join its loyalty program and orders through its app.

Panera

The chain restaurant rewards members who purchase their new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich between January 15 and January 21 will be able to receive a free bagel on their next visit at a participating location.

Ess-a-bagel

The Manhattan bagel chain is running three deals on the food delivery website Goldbelly through February 10. Those who purchase their ‘Bagel Brunch for 12’ package will receive six free bagels and a free pound of spread. Those who purchase their ‘Bagel Bruch for six’ package will receive six free bagels and a free half-pound of spread. And those who purchase one dozen bagels will receive an additional free dozen.

H & H Bagels

The bagel chain is offering 10 percent off of all shipping on orders placed on January 15 if they use the code BAGELDAY10. Anyone who signs up for their rewards program between January 15 and January 22 will receive 100 points.

New Yorker Bagels

The brand is offering $5 off of any two or three-dozen boxes of bagels including free shipping if customers use the code National.

Manhattan Bagel

The East Coast bagel chain is providing a free bagel with cream cheese to anyone who signs up for their eClub.

Noah’s NY Bagels

The California bagel chain will be offering a free bagel and shmear with purchase to anyone who joins their rewards program.

Dunkin’

Participating Dunkin’ locations will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal with the purchase of any bagel by rewards members to celebrate National Bagel Day.