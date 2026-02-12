Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of the company behind Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum has stated that weight-loss drugs may curb "mindless munching" but will not diminish the public’s desire for treats.

This insight comes as the ice cream maker actively adapts, expanding its range of portion-control options.

Peter ter Kulve, the chief executive, was keen to stress that the company remains unconcerned by the increasing use of GLP-1 medications.

This perspective emerges amid wider industry concerns that a broader shift in consumer appetites for indulgent foods could impact sales for snacking firms.

Mr Kulve added that the company’s thinking regarding the medications’ impact has become more positive.

“When people are on GLP-1s, they do not stop eating treats,” he said.

“You do, however, see a stark reduction of mindless munching and binge eating.

“People on GLP-1s make more deliberate choices and have more control. This is actually a good thing.

“What do they do? Smaller portions, less calories, more nutritional density, real ingredients, and more proteins.”

The maker of Magnum has been rolling out more bite-sized ice cream options ( Michael Cockerham/Unilever/PA )

He said it was a “real opportunity” for it to provide lower-calorie treats at a premium price.

But Mr Kulve said the US was currently the only region where GLP-1 usage is significant, and the “overall impact on the world is small”.

“A more healthy society is good for everyone, and we are very keen to be part of that,” he added.

Magnum, which will command more than a fifth of the $87 billion global ice cream market, previously announced they are betting on the allure of indulgent snacks.

A stock market listing in December 2025 tested investor appetite for a sugar-heavy product at a time when GLP-1 weight-loss drugs have shaken up consumer trends and US President Donald Trump is pushing a 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign.

TMICC is the world’s largest ice cream maker and also makes brands including Cornetto and Carte D’or.

It has been rolling out more variations of its ice cream to meat demand for portion-control treats, including its bite-size Magnum Bonbon range and Ben & Jerry’s Peaces.