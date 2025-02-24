Chocolate giant to open new ‘paradise’ flagship London store

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chocolate lovers rejoice - Lindt & Sprungli are opening a new London flagship store.

Featuring three in-store chocolatiers, a chocolate bar and a recreation of the capital’s skyline made entirely of Lindor truffles - the store is set to open on March 21.

Set in Piccadilly Circus, the store will have the biggest pick and mix selection of Lindt truffles in the UK.

There will be a window display of the London skyline, made wholly out of Lindt truffles.

Meanwhile, inside will be three classically trained “master chocolatiers”, making fresh chocolate in-store.

It will also include a chocolate barista, serving fresh specialty coffee, hot chocolates, milkshakes and ice cream made live at an in-store chocolate bar.

open image in gallery Lindt is known for its chocolate truffles ( PA )

The luxury Swiss chocolate maker, which is marking its 180th anniversary this year, said the first 200 customers to visit the store and spend £10 or more on an item will receive a chocolate-filled gift bag.

Stefan Bruderer, master chocolatier at Lindt, said: “This wonderful new store will be a feast and vision for the senses, featuring a beautifully designed interior that pays homage to our chocolate’s heritage.

“From ceilings adorned with copper mesh cocoa pods to a team of passionate chocolatiers crafting and creating fresh and unique chocolate products live in-store, we can’t wait for everyone to be amazed as they walk through the doors.”

The company already has more than a dozen shops and concessions across the UK, including sites in Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.

But at about 6,000 sq ft – a little over the floorspace of two tennis courts – the upcoming store will be the biggest in the UK.

Customers will also be able to put together personalised boxes of Lindor truffles with custom gift tags and ribbons, put together with the help of staff.

Joel Burrows, Lindt’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “With 2025 marking Lindt & Sprungli’s 180th anniversary, what better way to celebrate this journey and enduring passion for captivating chocolate lovers worldwide, with the opening of this one-of-a-kind store – something truly unique to the UK.”

The shop will open at 2pm on March 21.