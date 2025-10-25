More than two million pounds of barbecue pork jerky recalled over metal contamination
The jerky is sold across Costco and Sam's Club stores
More than 998,000 kilograms (2.2 million pounds) of Korean barbecue pork jerky, sold across Costco and Sam's Club stores, are being recalled by a South Dakota company due to potential metal contamination, federal health officials confirmed on Friday.
LSI, Inc., based in Alpena, voluntarily withdrew the product following customer complaints of wiry metal fragments found within the jerky, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. Company officials attributed the contamination to metal originating from a production conveyor belt. As of yet, no confirmed injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.
The recall includes 14.-5-ounce (410-gram) and 16-ounce (450-gram) plastic pouches of meat jerky labeled “Golden Island fire-grilled pork jerky Korean barbecue recipe.” Roughly four dozen lots of jerky are affected. The products have a one-year shelf life with best-by dates ranging from Oct. 23, 2025, to Sept. 23, 2026. The packages contain the establishment number M279A inside the USDA mark of inspection.
People shouldn't eat the recalled jerky and should throw it away or return it to stores for refund.
Contamination with rocks, sticks, insects and other foreign objects occasionally occurs in food produced in the U.S. Consumers who find foreign materials in food should notify manufacturers, food safety experts said.