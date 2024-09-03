Support truly

Joey Chestnut has competed in a hot dog eating contest again after being barred from competing in the annual Fourth of July Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Competition.

On Monday, September 2, Netflix aired a special titled Unfinished Beef co-hosted by Rob Riggle and Nikki Garcia that featured Chestnut competing against previous rival Takeru Kobayashi. Similar to the rules in the Nathan’s contest, the two had to eat as many hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes using only their hands to win $100,000.

Chestnut and Kobayashi have been competing against each other for years. Chestnut’s first eating contest was in 2005, where the winner was Kobayashi. He did not go on to beat him until two years later, in 2007. In total, Chestnut has won Nathan’s hot dog eating contest 16 times, while his competitor has only won six times while being banned from competing in 2020 over a contract dispute.

Earlier this year it was announced that Chestnut, who has won the traditional Coney Island boardwalk contest every year since 2016, could not compete in 2024 due to a recent brand deal made with Impossible Foods, which released a plant-based hot dog option.

A representative for Major League Eating (MLE), which Nathan’s sanctions to run the event, told The Independent at the time that it previously made adjustments to the contest specifically for Chestnut, but the last straw was his choosing to represent a hot dog brand that isn’t Nathan’s.

However, it did agree to let him compete in a Labor Day hot dog eating contest that would be taped by Netflix, as long as no hot dog brands were mentioned.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” a statement from MLE said.

“MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day.”

The statement ended: “For nearly two decades, we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-term relationship. Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. We hope he returns when he is not representing a rival brand.”

The contest continued as normal, with Patrick Bertoletti winning the men’s contest and Miki Sudo winning the women’s competition – and breaking a record in the process.

During the Labor Day contest, Chestnut was able to break his own personal record and finish 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes compared to Kobayashi’s 66 hot dogs, which also beat his personal record.

After being crowned the winner Chestnut admitted that he had always wanted to successfully eat at least 80 hot dogs and credited his rival for helping him accomplish that goal.

“This is amazing. I’ve been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years, and without Kobayashi, I was never able to do it,” he said. “He drives me. We weren’t always nice to each other, but I love that we push each other to be our best.”