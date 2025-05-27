Few designs are as instantly recognisable or enduring as those that define an era. Some, like the once-ubiquitous iPod, have been flashes in the pan. Others, such as the Polaroid camera, have enjoyed nostalgic revivals. But only a select few achieve the rare feat of remaining at the top for a century – as Le Creuset’s iconic orange cookware has done. Now, the French brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

So how did these heavy, enamelled cast-iron pots – known variously as dutch ovens or cocottes – evolve from the utilitarian workhorses of your gran’s kitchen, often relegated to the back of the cupboard, to the coveted homeware items that now command hundreds of pounds?

Looking back, the brand’s trajectory reads like a masterclass in timeless design – a lesson in how to transform a humble kitchen staple into a global status symbol beloved by chefs, home cooks, collectors and celebrities alike.

The secret behind achieving such dominance, and why people come back for more? “It’s our superior quality,” says the brand’s owner and chair, Paul van Zuydam, who has owned the company since 1988 and is largely credited with building it into what it is now. And he’s right: Le Creuset has become a byword for quality. Despite its major growth (most notably since 1995, when it branched out into stainless steel cooking pans and everything from stoneware mugs to butter dishes), it has not compromised on that.

A large part of this is down to the fact that the cast-iron enamelled cookware is still made at the same foundry, in the little village of Fresnoy-le-Grand in northern France, where reportedly 10,000 pots are still cast daily, passing through up to 15 pairs of skilled hands. Though it’s still in the same location, the building has grown exponentially, unrecognisable from 100 years ago. But other newer items, like stainless pots and pans, are made in Portugal; most of the stoneware is made in Thailand; and some items, such as utensils, are made in China.

What was also key from the outset for Le Creuset was the strong focus on aesthetics as well as function: as Van Zuydam says, “We ensure our products transcend mere practicality.” It was the first brand to add colour to its cookware, and the pots’ good looks made them a feature of a home’s interior, too. This symbolised a change in approach to cooking and the kitchen itself, as it moved from being solely a place of work to a place to gather and entertain.

“Le Creuset isn’t just a means for cooking; it’s a symbol of shared traditions, cooking techniques, and secret family recipes passed down through generations,” says Van Zuydam.

Though the brand, by its very nature, encourages consumers to buy more, it’s built on the idea that you buy it once and it lasts a lifetime – almost the antithesis of capitalism. I inherited my large oval volcanic Le Creuset from my aunt, and I treasure it. It wasn’t used often and was in pristine condition, despite being from the Eighties and older than me, so I always ensure it looks that way again after using it, hopefully to pass it on again. There’s joy in cooking with it, as well as sentiment.

It’s in part due to this lifetime guarantee that Le Creuset has been able to maintain its crown, when plenty of other casserole-pot brands are nipping at its heels, undercutting its hefty price tag (Aldi, we’re looking at you). But what its imitators will never have is the brand heritage, and to some, that matters most. It’s seen as a luxury kitchen item, and is often spotted in the homes of those who inhabit the upper echelons of celebrity stardom, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Stanley Tucci and even Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – after keen-eyed viewers spied the cream shallow pot in her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, it instantly sold out.

Tips on how to look after your cast iron Le Creuset dish Don’t put ingredients in until it’s hot to prevent them sticking

Don’t ever let the pan boil dry, as it can damage the base

Always use silicone or wooden tools, never metal tools or cutlery

Let pans properly cool before washing

Don't store pans while still wet, or in a steamy environment

To look after the base, never use a metal scourer, only a soft brush or sponge

Don’t subject the pans to sudden bursts of heat

The humble pot’s journey began in 1925, long before it became a glamorous kitchen accessory, when Belgian pioneers Armand Desaegher (a master caster) and Octave Aubecq (an enamelling specialist) combined their skills. The end result was a much stronger, more durable, more versatile and easier to clean pot.

The first examples were cast in the now signature fiery orange hue known as Volcanique (Volcanic in the UK, Flame in the US). This was inspired by the changing colours of the molten iron as it’s poured into the crucible (in French, le creuset), with the ombre hues designed to mirror the way the material looked as it cooled. A testament to its great original design, this round casserole pot in Volcanic is still Le Creuset’s best-selling colour and shape.

The casserole pots have always been a firm favourite among chefs. Most agree it’s the clever construction that “provides exceptional heat retention and even distribution, which is critical for precision cooking in professional kitchens”, says Stuart Ralston, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Lyla in Edinburgh. “They’re a staple for good reason – they stand up to the rigours of daily professional use and give consistently top-tier results,” he adds.

Tom Waters, chef-owner of Gorse in Cardiff, says the best pots prove themselves during the sourdough test. “I’ve never had a problem with a Le Creuset casserole pot, but cheaper alternatives have cracked and shattered mid-bake.”

For chef Kyu Jeong Jeon, co-owner of Dongane in Bristol, Le Creuset has even replaced some traditional dolsot (stone pots) that don’t work on her induction hob at home. “In Korean cooking, we’d use a dolsot for nurungji – that crispy, golden layer at the bottom of rice. The Le Creuset holds heat so well and creates a beautiful crust and fluffy texture, very similar to what I’d get from a traditional stone pot, so it’s able to recreate that nostalgic Korean flavour in a modern home kitchen.”

Le Creuset isn’t for everyone, however: chef Woongchul Park, of Korean-inspired restaurant Sollip, prefers the similar pots made by Staub, which he describes as a “workhorse”.

open image in gallery Long before Instagram-worthy kitchens, Le Creuset was selling itself as the practical choice ( Le Creuset )

One thing that’s been instrumental to Le Creuset’s success is its colour range, which involves such a skilled and technical process, competitors can’t emulate it. Le Creuset has developed more than 200 rainbow colours, with names from Coastal blue and Chiffon pink to the food-inspired Agave (a deep teal) and Oyster (a pale grey).

Celebrating the centenary, the Volcanic orange has had a glow up, quite literally. The limited-edition Flamme Dorée (Golden Flame) range includes shallow, round and oval casserole pots, and the eagle-eyed will notice the subtleties. The usual lid handle has been replaced with a golden “crucible” knob, and there’s an added sheen to the pot. Van Zuydam says this is “an innovative third layer of enamel infused with light-catching minerals”, which essentially looks like glitter.

The colours are big business though, especially for collectors. Only around 12 to 16 are in circulation at any given time. Sometimes, certain retailers have exclusives, and some are “retired” after a while – a word the brand prefers to “discontinued”, as it perhaps offers a glimmer of hope to collectors. It’s all part of ensuring that people find newness in a brand that essentially sells the same pot, whether that’s via a completely new colour or a new design in their chosen colour range.

But people don’t seem to be bored yet. Le Creuset has 1.1 million tags on Instagram, the company’s official account has 1.3 million followers, and TikTok is full of videos giving cleaning tips for the pots, analysing shades, and opening mystery boxes from sales.

open image in gallery The bold ‘Flame’ finish ignited a design revolution in cookware ( Le Creuset )

The rise of Le Creuset collectors likely wouldn’t have occurred without social media. “It has been instrumental in introducing Le Creuset to a new generation,” acknowledges Van Zuydam. By harnessing it, Le Creuset has managed to capture the imaginations (and wallets) of a younger generation. It’s a means of survival, as its lifetime guarantee, which can be both a blessing and a curse, means it’s constantly hunting for new customers.

There are endless Facebook communities around the world, bringing together people wanting to buy, sell or even swap items, or to share where they’ve found the latest bargain, or to hunt down a rare dish or the final piece for their collection. Unfortunately, these are so tightly monitored, I wasn’t allowed to join any.

Obsessives know which shops, like TK Maxx, have the best pieces on sale, often for less than £20. There’s also the infamous bi-annual Le Creuset warehouse sale in Andover, with discounts of up to 60 per cent. Last year, Hampshire police had to shut it down because of the chaos caused by the huge queues of people and cars that snaked for over a mile.

Some superfans collect entirely in one colour, like Arlene Robillard in America, who has more than 1,000 pieces all in Volcanic orange, including every size of pot in both oval and round casserole shapes. Incredibly, she only began as recently as 2014, but apparently her children don’t want to take it on.

For others, like Vanessa Marx, head chef at Richmond’s Bingham Riverhouse, their collections have been largely built from gifts. “My salt pig was the first item – it was a special gift from a friend, and I think of her every time I reach for a pinch of sea salt,” says Marx. The first piece she bought herself was a deep sauté pan that’s still going strong 18 years later. Her favourite piece – also a sentimental item – is her iron griddle plate. “It’s literally a lifelong item, is so versatile (you can use both sides), and is easy to take to any events with me,” she explains.

To keep the ball rolling for ever, Le Creuset has also been clever enough to tap into other niche interests, unrelated to cooking. It found new audiences with collaborations like Hello Kitty in 2009, with cutesy pink cups and the cat’s face shaped into baby-pink plates, and another with Star Wars 10 years later, featuring a Darth Vader dutch oven and an R2-D2 mini round cocotte.

Trends like these come and go, but the brand’s longevity is about far more than fashion. “Reaching one hundred years isn’t just about looking back; it’s about building on an incredible foundation for the next century,” says Van Zuydam. With that, and such a sturdy reputation galvanised by the reverence of younger fans, it doesn’t look like Le Creuset is going to pot any time soon. And hopefully, that means my pot will still be here in 100 years’ time, too.