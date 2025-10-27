Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It may seem a little strange that the culinary director of Gaucho, the storied Argentinian steak brand, which has been serving up huge hunks of grilled beef in the UK since 1994, didn’t always like meat.

As a child, French-born chef Anthony Ekizian, who has lived in London for 20 years, was not carnivorous. If he did have to eat it, “it was well done”. But just as he accidentally stumbled into the world of fine dining – he left school at 16 without much of a plan, and ended up working at Club 55 in Saint Tropez (“I really didn’t choose to be a chef”) – meat found him somehow.

“When I started as an apprentice, there were some steaks on the grill, on the wood fire. I remember the [team was] showing me. I was just putting vegetables next to it, I was observing, and the head chef there was talking to me about cuts. I didn’t know anything really about it, but he cooked it rare, I remember it was very rare inside.” And that was it. He became a meat lover.

Since then, Ekizian has travelled the world, worked in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants, including in Cannes, and now heads up Gaucho, for whom he has written a new cookbook, Gaucho: The Spirit Of Argentina: A Cookbook. The title is a bit of a mouthful but inside, essays on the history of the Gaucho (traditional Argentinian cattle herders) and the incredible landscapes they rear their cows on sit alongside recipes for steak that go beyond a slab of meat and fries (although it doesn’t knock the basics).

So what are Ekizian’s quick, foolproof tips for getting steak right at home?

open image in gallery Anthony Ekizian’s new cookbook, ‘Gaucho: The Spirit of Argentina’, goes beyond the grill to celebrate the country’s rich beef-driven culture ( Bloomsbury Publishing )

The big mistake home cooks make when it comes to steak

It comes way before you even start cooking. “[They] buy the wrong quality of beef. You need to buy quality,” says Ekizian. “I know there are some good supermarkets, but beef in the supermarket is never really good. It’s not just that, we need to also support our farmers and individual businesses, like butchers and farms. It needs to be about quality, the right product from the beginning.”

He says there’s incredible British beef available, though it may not quite rival Argentine beef. “You go to Argentina and the beef is exceptional. Everything is kilometres and kilometres of pampas grass and hills, and you have these cows moving every day to a different patch to eat different types of grass or herbs. They are just outside. There’s no barn. They’re like wild cows, really, and when you get that, it’s gonna be great.”

Don’t be swayed by trendy cuts

“For me, the perfect steak is obviously a cut that you like,” says Ekizian. So what if the flat iron steak is everywhere?! If you like a T-bone, get a T-bone. Your butcher will be able to talk you through the different cuts, from skirt to fillet, sirloin to rump, and from there, it’s about working out what your taste buds appreciate the most.

Let it hang out in the fridge for a bit

Once you’ve picked the right cut for you, and it has the “right provenance and quality, then what I do, usually, is I put my steak on a wire rack in the fridge so there’s air going through – I let it air-dry,” says Ekizian. “If I don’t have time, for a couple of hours, or ideally, overnight. It always helps to take out the moisture, so it’s a bit dry but it’s not dry-aged. It means there’s less moisture when it goes in the pan and it gives you a nice crust.”

Don’t forget the seasoning

He says that with seasoning, there are “different schools of thought” to consider. “You can season it a bit before, like a minute before, or you can season it directly on the grill, which I do.” Either way, salt is non-negotiable.

Whack it on the grill, or barbecue

When it’s time to start cooking – once your beef has come up to room temperature – you need a “very hot grill or a very hot pan”, says Ekizian. And the ideal scenario is to be cooking on real fire. “There is something about cooking over a wood fire that makes it better,” he says, almost wistfully. You get a smokiness and a char that cooking on an induction hob, for instance, isn’t going to give you.

It’s all about timing

How long you sear your steak for on either side depends on the thickness of it, and how well done you like your meat. Regardless, “it needs to rest. If you cook a steak for four minutes, two minutes on each side, then leave it to rest for a good minute, minute and a half, that’s gonna be just perfect,” says Ekizian.

“Done-ness” can be a pretty confusing area, especially when people start prodding their thumbs to work out what the meat should feel like. “Meat probes are great when you’re not sure,” reassures Ekizian. “Someone like me who’s been doing this for years, we know by touching, or by looking at the meat, but I do recommend people use a probe.”

Sides and sauces

Fries and baked potatoes are the obvious, delicious accompaniments (and if you’re going retro, grilled tomatoes and portobello mushrooms), but with sauce, “I’ll be honest with you, I’m not a sauce person, so I like to have my steak with a bit of salt,” says Ekizian, upsetting peppercorn sauce fans everywhere. “If I do have a sauce, it will be a chimichurri, because this is just brilliant: oregano, a bit of olive oil.”

Try not to feel overwhelmed

Whether you’re new to grilling steak, have incredibly high steak standards or just feel you’re prone to messing up when cooking meat, Ekizian agrees “it’s scary when you don’t know [what you’re doing completely]. When you cook a bigger piece of meat, or you grill on the barbecue, it can be overwhelming, like you don’t have control.”

But, he says, once you understand the basics, “it can be very simple. Actually, it’s not that difficult, just a couple of steps that you need to take. It’s really about practice.”

‘Gaucho: The Spirit Of Argentina: A Cookbook’ by Anthony Ekizian (Bloomsbury Publishing, £35).