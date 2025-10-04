We’re so fortunate in the UK to have one of the most varied and exciting wine scenes, and, despite the best efforts of the Treasury to dampen it, there is an absolute abundance of different styles and grape varieties to explore.

While you may have a local wine shop to recommend secret finds, many of us rely on the supermarkets for our wine shopping, which can seem a bit daunting. I’m fortunate in my line of work to taste thousands of wines throughout the year, and am constantly impressed with the energy and creativity of the wine buyers for the national chains. Yes, there are the stalwart sauvignon blancs, prosecco and malbecs, but there is also an ever-increasing range of what might be seen as more esoteric wines. You just need to know what to look out for.

The beauty of thinking slightly out of the box when it comes to wine is that’s often where the true value lies. Yes, you may love a fine burgundy, but it will cost you. Here are my tips on how to find some outstanding wines that are as enticing for the palate as they are easy on the wallet.

Know the countries that offer great value for money

There are some countries that inherently offer greater bang for your buck than others, and one really does rule them all: Portugal.

I genuinely wonder if it’s because so many of their grapes are unfamiliar to us, but it never fails to deliver on the price-to-quality scale. Grapes are grown over the full length of the country, and range from mineral, zesty whites, to poised, perfumed reds, as well as deeper, more warming examples. If in doubt, go to Portugal.

And the rising star that’s hot on its heels? Greece. Again, a country that’s championing its indigenous varieties. The quality really keeps getting better and better.

Switch the ‘famous’ wine for the lesser-known option from the same region

I am an unashamed, card-carrying member of the chablis club. I love the stuff, but it’s with a heavy heart that I acknowledge it really is beyond my everyday drinking budget. Instead, I look for the “second” grape varieties from the same region.

Great examples of this are switching out your favourite sancerre (a famous and expensive white wine from the Loire valley made from sauvignon blanc) for a muscadet instead (also from the Loire, just a little closer to the Atlantic Ocean). You can find the same invigorating freshness and mouth-watering acidity, but pound for pound, you’re likely to land on much better value.

Other favourites include switching chablis for aligoté, a white grape commonly found in the Burgundy region, which offers an alluring, bright citrus kick. And of course, swapping champagne for crèmant, made in the same method, but without the associated price tag.

Seek out the grape varieties that you don’t recognise

I realise it may feel a little bit like a lucky dip, but that’s definitely part of the fun. With over 10,000 grape varieties grown internationally, there really is a wine to suit every palate. You’ll find that all of the major supermarkets now offer ranges of lesser-known varieties, such as “Found” in M&S, and “Loved and Found” in Waitrose.

Look for ‘not-so famous’ wine regions

Banish the idea that all good wine comes from France, Italy or Spain. Of course, these are grand-dames in the wine world, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t other countries making thrilling wines.

Look east to countries such as Romania, Moldova, Georgia and more – they have long-established and impressive viticultural histories, and can offer wine lovers super value for money and an outstanding range of styles too. And it’s not that they’re just growing lesser-known grape varieties. Many countries are growing “international” grape varieties (think cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir etc) but in an expression that’s uniquely theirs and at a very approachable price. My favourites include the opulent Rhône and Bordeaux-inspired reds of Lebanon, and the quality of pinot noir from Romania.

Always remember, the most important part is to have fun. Wine isn’t serious; it’s all about pleasure and conviviality, so cheers to that.

open image in gallery From sparkling rosé to zesty muscadet – the smart swaps that deliver serious value ( Rosamund Hall )

Saumur rosé brut, Bouvet Ladubay, Loire, France, NV

Majestic, £12.50 (any mixed six), £14.50 per bottle, 12.5 per cent ABV

Family-owned Bouvet Ladubay consistently produces some of the best crèmants available, and this delicate rosé is no exception. Made from 100 per cent cabernet franc, it looks super pretty in the glass, with delicate aromas of bright redcurrants, soft raspberries and peaches. It’s enlivening and highly enjoyable.

Chemin des Prières muscadet, Jérémie Huchet, Loire, France

The Wine Society, £12.50, 12 per cent ABV

I adore muscadet, and this one really ticks the boxes. It has a gorgeous lemon-citrus kick alongside hints of pear drops, all tied together with energising acidity that feels like a refreshing walk on the Atlantic coast.

Bourgogne aligoté, Moillard-Thomas, France 2024

Majestic, £12.50 (any mixed six), £15 per bottle, 12.5 per cent ABV

Tasting this blind, you could think you were drinking a chablis. Made by a highly respected producer in Burgundy, this wine really delivers on value. There’s a beautiful note of lemon curd alongside some fresh white flowers and a precise mineral edge too. It feels very classy in the glass.

Waitrose Blueprint pinot noir, Romania, 2024

Waitrose, £7, 13 per cent ABV

Easy, uncomplicated, but well-made pinot noir that’s bursting with super bright cherry and red plums with a hint of sweet spice. You could even serve this a touch chilled.

Domaine des Tourelles cuvée Pierre Brun, Lebanon, 2021

Majestic, £12.50 (any mixed six), £14 per bottle, 14 per cent ABV

I love Lebanese reds, and they consistently deliver superb value for money. Made by a family-run estate, this expressive blend of cabernet sauvignon, syrah, cinsault and carignan is brimming with ripe autumnal plums and black cherries, alongside a hint of sweet spice and wild rosemary.

open image in gallery Lebanese reds and Romanian pinot noir show why it pays to look beyond the classics ( Rosamund Hall )

Loved and Found famoso, IGP Rubicone, Italy, 2024

Waitrose, £9.25, 12 per cent ABV

A nearly extinct grape from Emilia-Romagna, this reminds me of taking a walk in an autumn orchard. It’s full of golden apples and ripe pears with great fresh acidity. It’s far more interesting than your run-of-the-mill pinot grigio.

M&S Found feteasca alba, Romania, 2024

In-store at M&S and Ocado, £7.50, 12 per cent ABV

What a pretty wine. Made by the highly respected Cramele Recas winery, you can expect ripe pineapple, soft peaches and jasmine flowers. It’s supple and very appealing.

Qveris Kisi orange wine, Dugladze Winery, Kakheti, Georgia, 2022

In-store at M&S and Ocado, £11, 12 per cent ABV

A super entry point if you’ve never tried orange wine, a style of wine made from white grapes left with their skins to extract colour and texture. Winemaking dates back 8,000 years in Georgia, and this modern-day interpretation is abundant in apricots, baked apples and a little bitter pith, savoury edge. A soulful wine that’s supremely food-friendly.

Rara neagra, Iskar, Moldova, 2021

In-store Aldi, £7.99, 13.5 per cent

A plush glass full of dark berry fruits and chocolate-dipped sour cherries, it’s fuller-bodied with velvety tannins, and great value for money.

open image in gallery Portugal, Greece and Georgia bring freshness, character and unbeatable bang for your buck ( Rosamund Hall )

Animus reserva, douro, Portugal, 2022

Available in-store at Aldi, £6.99, 13.5 per cent ABV

A reliable staple in the Aldi range, and it’s ever consistent in its quality. Think ripe dark plums and juicy blueberries with a warming spiced berry edge. It feels opulent and warming with super mellow tannins (the mouth-drying sensation you can experience in wine).

Morrison’s The Best douro red, Portugal, 2023

Morrison’s, £9.50, 13.5 per cent ABV

A lovely warming spicy black pepper kick supports this black fruit-laden wine. It’s round and generous, but not overpowering thanks to great acidity that’s keeping everything fresh.

Fonte do Ouro Branco, dão, Portugal, 2024

The Wine Society, £10.50, 13 per cent ABV

It’s like diving into a swimming pool on a hot summer’s day, utterly refreshing. Made mostly from encruzado, it’s full of bright, crisp apples, wedges of pink grapefruit and an appealing salty lick. So refined and elegant, especially for the price, and would be a great switch if you love gavi or albarino.

Zacharias assyrtiko, Greece, 2024

Waitrose, £13, 12.7 per cent ABV

Assyrtiko is one of my favourite white grapes, and you’ll love it if you enjoy more mineral wines such as chablis. This expression has lovely honeyed soft stone fruit and a creamy citrus note with great uplifting acidity.