The 10 best restaurants for solo dining in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eating alone in public is often considered strange – something to be gawped at. We’re so afraid of it, there’s even an official term: Solomangarephobia. So when the rapper Jack Harlow was spotted dining solo in New York this Valentine’s Day, it was no surprise the internet pivoted its collective eyeballs and sent images of the musician sipping on wine and enjoying a bread basket alone astronomically viral.

Such is the stigma that a table for one carries, Harlow was even praised for his “bravery” for eating alone. Yet the number of people taking themselves on a solo dinner date is actually on the rise, despite this seemingly communal terror. Thirteen per cent more people are eating alone in restaurants this year compared to the last, according to the most recent data shared with The Independent by OpenTable.

These aren’t just hurried mid-week dashes for food, either. Data shows the most popular time for diners to book an unabashed evening for one is Friday at 6pm – date night. Read on for a list of the top 10 best restaurants for solo dining in London to take the leap of faith and take yourself out.

Bocca di Lupo

Rumoured to be one of Bill Nighy’s frequent haunts for a solo lunch, Bocca di Lupo is simply one of the best Italian restaurants in London. Pulling up a stool here feels less like eating alone and more like eating with the whole restaurant, such is the buzz of the counter seating that overlooks the open kitchen where Gareth Saywell and his team serve up bowls of brown spider crab spaghetti and sea bream carpaccio.

12 Archer Street, London W1D 7BB

The Tamil Prince

Run out of a small ex-pub in a quiet corner of Islington, The Tamil Prince takes the flavours of the Southern Indian state Tamil Nadu and combines them with British pub culture. Order the king prawn and curry leaf varuval, the Prince's special masala dosas, and their paneer butter masala for a flavourful and filling meal. While the main room is heaving, their window bar stool seating is candlelit and peaceful.

115 Hemingford Rd, London N1 1BZ

open image in gallery ( The Tamil Prince )

Bar Bruno

Good chips and huge omelettes: Bar Bruno is a Britalian institution – and one of the only affordable cafes left standing in central London. Head here for hangover cure fry ups (otherwise known as Bruno’s Big Breakfast), perfectly made paninis, chicken Milanese or lasagne. It’s busy, but wait five minutes and a booth will always free up. Achieve true regular status by befriending the second gen owner, Frank.

101 Wardour Street, W1F 0UG

Petersham Nurseries

Nestled in a greenhouse complete with a bougainvillea canopy, sitting alone with a book at Petersham Nurseries feels like spending an afternoon in your own garden – but better. The seasonal dishes (think steelhead trout, nettle risotto and chargrilled oyster mushrooms) have earned the picturesque eatery a Michelin Green Star for sustainability. Make sure to leave plenty of space for pudding. Dogs are allowed.

Church Lane, Off Petersham Rd, Richmond TW10 7AB

open image in gallery Petersham Nurseries in Richmond ( Petersham Nurseries )

Side Hustle

Perfect for a pre-theatre jaunt, Side Hustle is a lively Latin American bar and restaurant situated inside the former Bow Police Station – now the The NoMad hotel. While hotels are among the most inconspicuous places to eat dinner solo, the food can often be dire; not so here where the tuna tostadas are flavourful and fresh, the baja fish tacos stuffed to their brim and the margaritas strong enough to blow your head off.

28 Bow St, London WC2E 7AW

Bob Bob Ricard

Sometimes, you need to have a party for one. And if you’re going to do it, you may as well do it in a place that has a “push for champagne” button. Cue Bob Bob Ricard – a glamorous British/French haunt with private all-booth seating where you can bunker down and enjoy a selection of caviar, steak tartare, lemon sole meunière, and vodka shots served at minus 18 degrees. Happy birthday.

122 Leadenhall St, London EC3V 4AB

open image in gallery ( Paul Winch )

Where’s Fred’s

Cafe by day, wine bar and small plates restaurant by night, Where’s Freds is a relaxed hang out spot situated in a picturesque 18th-century cul-de-sac, with outdoor seating scattered across its cobbled courtyard. Their evening menu includes perfectly executed Spanish classics including paella, gambas pil pil and patatas bravas, with an extensive natural wine menu that will keep you entertained for hours.

7 Frederick's Pl, London EC2R 8EA

Westerns Laundry

With communal tables and a supremely picturesque courtyard, Westerns Laundry is an effortlessly atmospheric option for an evening of natural wine and seafood small plates – even if you’re alone. Yes, the menu (from the team behind Stoke Newington’s equally lovely Primeur) is designed for sharing so you can try more, but two or three dishes work perfectly for a meal for one; fewer if you’re in pursuit of a light lunch and a glass of Pignoletto. The octopus baked rice will send you into orbit.

34 Drayton Park, London N5 1PB / 116 Petherton Rd, London N5 2RT

open image in gallery ( Westerns Laundry )

Joia

Situated on the top floor of Battersea’s art'otel, Joia has panoramic views of the London skyline and an equally impressive Iberian menu by Michelin star chef Henrique Sá Pessoa. If the sun’s shining, set up camp in the alfresco seating area with a bottle of rosé, a portion of their tomato salad and an octopus brioche to soak up some rays until the party crowd descends for the visiting DJ’s sundown set.

15th Floor, 1 Electric Blvd, London SW11 8BJ

Khao Bird

If you’re looking to truly embrace your singleton energy, there’s no better place to do it than Khao Bird – more commonly known as Bridget Jones’ flat. Yes, on the site where Renée Zellweger formerly took on the role of Helen Fielding's much-loved so-called spinster, is now a Thai restaurant serving up shredded mutton curry fries, shan-style meatballs and barbecue corn ribs. Vegetarians, approach at your own risk.

The Globe Tavern, 8 Bedale Street Upstairs, London SE1 9AL