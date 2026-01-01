Whether you’re the designated driver, never drink, or have declared a Dry January cut-down, there’s never been a better time to enjoy no- or low-alcohol drinks.

It’s still the case that there are a large number of misses that are trying too hard to be the non-alcoholic version of something that already exists. But I’ve been supremely impressed with the “hits” I’ve found in putting together this guide – and honestly, some of them are quite surprising.

Who knew that Sainsbury’s Pop! Alcohol-free Buck’s Fizz would be such a crowd-pleaser when I blind-tasted it with some friends, and a £1 can of pina colada mocktail too! There’s also mixology fun to be had, and combining Aperiniets, Botaniets Original and Martini Vibrante made a really delicious NOgroni.

So, from special treats to wallet-saving wonders, read on for some Dry January inspiration to enjoy and share.

open image in gallery Proof that booze-free bubbles and whites can hold their own ( Rosamund Hall )

BOLLE Blanc de Blancs

Amazon, Bolle, £24.99, <0.5%

A super-chic alternative to sparkling wine, it’s just bursting with mouthwatering lemon zest, layers of orchard fruit, and a beautiful texture and weight, too. An elegant wine alternative to enjoy throughout a special meal, and one of the best available.

Zeno Alcohol-Liberated White

Waitrose, £10.25, 0.3%

I think this might be the first still, no- or low-wine that’s really impressed me. It’s a fresh, invigorating glass with notes of delicate citrus peel, fresh green herbs and biting green apples. Served chilled, it’d also make a lovely spritz.

Believe by Jukes

Jukes Cordialities, £12, 0.0%

Made by a real wine supremo, Matthew Jukes, this is a gorgeous glassful of racy lemon. It’s like walking along a windswept coastline: invigorating with great saline freshness. Its sparkling energy is a world away from insipid sugary drinks. It feels seriously grown up and a great, affordable alternative to cava or cremant. I suggest you always have a bottle of this knocking about in your fridge.

Saicho Sparkling Tea Osmanthus

Saicho, Harrods, from £21.99, 0.0%

This single-origin tea is a superb food accompaniment and is served in some of the finest Michelin-starred restaurants. It’s highly refreshing, with notes of fresh apricots, wild strawberries and an uplifting herbal note.

Zeno Alcohol-Liberated Sparkling

Waitrose, £12.50, 0.3%

Another smart alternative to sparkling wine made from Spanish grapes, this has really uplifting notes of delicate elderflower, slices of lemon and a hint of warmed baked apples. It has an impressive length and is enjoyable on its own, but it also makes a super-classy buck’s fizz with freshly squeezed orange juice.

open image in gallery Where things start to get interesting: teas, spritzers and a surprisingly chic buck’s fizz ( Rosamund Hall )

Merry Berry Mulled Punch

Sainsbury’s, £3, 0.0%

A surprisingly good alternative to the real deal. It’s got a warming touch of sweet hedgerow berries alongside ginger, cloves and sweet cinnamon spice. I’d serve with extra slices of orange, and maybe add a twist of lemon to cut the sweetness slightly.

Taste the Difference Alcohol-Free Blackcurrant Spritz

Sainsbury’s, £4.25, 0.0%

Don’t worry, this isn’t just sparkling Ribena, it’s much more like a beautiful kir royale, and is even produced in Burgundy, the home of kir. It’s made with alcohol-free sparkling wine from the muscat grape, and blackcurrant “liqueur”. Serve chilled, over ice with some berries for garnish. It would work well with chocolatey desserts.

Blurred Vines

The Wine Society, £10.95, 0.0%

I love this new wave of drinks that aren’t trying to be something else, and are standing entirely in their own new space. This is brimming with redcurrants, strawberries, and both a fresh herbal and delicate floral note that you might associate with green tea. There’s a warming hint of chilli to add additional depth alongside smooth tannins, and a real “pep” thanks to the natural caffeine in the tea. It would be a great accompaniment to an occasion dinner.

Pop! Low-Alcohol Zero Buck’s Fizz

Sainsbury's, £3.25, 0.5%

If you love the tradition of a buck’s fizz but want to sidestep the champagne first thing in the morning, this is a really impressive alternative. Alongside bright orange notes, there’s some pink grapefruit and pineapple with good mouthwatering acidity, and a surprisingly long length. I admit I was sceptical about this, but was delighted to be proved wrong.

Wednesday’s Domaine Cuvee Sparkling

Ocado, £18, 0.0%

Such a beautiful party-pink. This began life as two wines, a blend of tempranillo and airen blanco from La Mancha, Spain, before being de-alcoholised and blended with natural ingredients. The resulting effervescent enlivener has flavours of fresh ginger and summer-berried red fruits.

open image in gallery The spirit stand-ins and aperitif alternatives that make proper festive cocktails possible ( Rosamund Hall )

Mother Root Ginger Alcohol-Free Aperitif

Waitrose, £24.95 until 26/1/26 (RRP £27.95), 0.0%

Apple cider vinegar is the base in some of the tastiest alcohol free alternatives, and this feels genuinely good for you. Make sure you shake the bottle at least eight times to release the vigorous ginger kick, and remember you don’t need to serve a lot to feel its vibrant energy. Simply serve long with soda water over ice.

Botaniets Original, Triple-Distilled Spirit

NietsCo, Fortnum & Mason, from £29.95, 0.0%

A really good gin alternative, there’s an impressive citrus and juniper lift delivering a drink of great complexity and pleasure. I also mixed it up in equal parts with the Aperiniets and Martini Vibrante to make an excellent NOgroni.

Martini Vibrante Alcohol-Free Aperitivo

Sainsbury’s, £10, 0.0%

A great alternative to Campari or Aperol, this has a subdued bitterness alongside hints of juicy red berries, orange blossom, and a lovely wild rosemary herbal note. Serve with heaps of ice, a good slice of your citrus of choice, and either tonic or soda water.

Aperiniets

NietsCo, £20, 0.0%

Made in Bergamo, northern Italy, which some of the finest vermouths, amaros and aperitivos call home. This is a really smart alternative to your usual pour and is bursting with fresh oranges, bitter citrus pith and a dried herbal complexity. I’d serve this with a slice of grapefruit or blood orange for garnish, and a Mediterranean tonic water to lift the herbal notes.

Botivo Botanical Non-Alcoholic Aperitif

Waitrose, £24 until 26/1/25, 0.0%

A steadfast favourite for me, this feels so smart and tastes fantastic. It’s a barrage of bitter-sweet citrus orange joy, the lifted bitterness of wormwood, and rosemary wrapped in the comforting warmth of a touch of honey. A little goes a long way with this drink. Best served simply with ice, slice and a good glug of soda.

open image in gallery From £1 cans to standout beers, the wildcard picks that turned out to be genuine crowd-pleasers ( Rosamund Hall )

Pina Colada Mocktail

Sainsbury’s, £1, 0.0%

I’m not embarrassed to say that I, like Del Boy, love a pina colada, and this “mocktail” hits the mark brilliantly for a pound! It’s got the sweet party fun combination of coconut and pineapple just right. Just make sure you’ve got a wedge of pineapple and a cocktail umbrella to serve it with.

Chance ‘Clean’ Cider

The Wine Society, £2.25, 0.5%

While I resent the idea that alcoholic cider is “dirty”, this “clean” cider is a world away from sparkling apple juice. It reminds me of a really traditional cider, with flavours of fresh apples, hints of grapefruit and pineapple, and a really lovely wooded note that balances out the sweetness of fruit. Serve chilled in a wine glass alongside a smorgasbord of leftovers.

Erdinger Alkoholfrei Wheat Beer

Sainsbury’s, £2, 0.5%

Consistently regarded as one of the best alcohol-free wheat beers, this has a bright fruity freshness alongside a spicy malted note and hints of caramel sweetness. It’s listed as an isotonic drink thanks to the vitamin B9, B12 and folic acid added too. Serve chilled.

Crodino Non-Alcoholic Spritz

Sainsbury’s, £8 (pack of four 175ml bts), 0.0%

This always makes me feel like I should be sitting in a little cafe in a piazza in Rome. It just feels so achingly Italian and cool. Lovely bitter notes and a hint of orange sweetness, served over ice.

Fever Tree Mediterranean G&T

Sainsbury’s, £1.90, <0.5%

Handy to have on standby if you fancy a G&T without the kick of the G. Good citrus and Mediterranean herbal flavours, I’d top up with lots of ice and slices of fresh lemon and lime.

Drink'in the Sun Alcohol-Free Pale Ale

The Wine Society, £2.25, 0.3%

This might be one of the best alcohol-free beers I’ve tried. It’s made using a special yeast strain that ferments without producing alcohol, which retains the natural freshness and full flavour. This golden-hazy wonder is like a glass of sunshine, crisp, fresh and bursting with tropical fruits and a hint of pine sap that makes you imagine sunny walks to the beach through the pine forests and sand dunes.