Are you like me and feeling a deep need to be festive this year? Perhaps it’s the unending downward news cycle, feeling like you’ve less money in your wallet than ever or just the meteorological gloom surrounding us. Whatever the reason, we all need joy. And joy for me at Christmas is often found in a handful of simple things: being with the people I love, eating some tasty food (it could be as simple as a tray of sticky cocktail sausages) and a glass of something beautiful to act as a supporting act to the pleasure of Christmas.

My “North Star” in putting together this festive wine roundup has been simple: seeking pleasure and value, with the focus on ensuring each and every wine not only brings you great joy this Christmas but also represents excellent value for money, too. Whether you’re looking for a good wine that will cost you a tenner or less, or through to a special bottle to really savour and enjoy, I hope this gives you all the inspiration and guidance you need to enjoy a sensational and joyful festive period.

open image in gallery A delightful selection of sparkling wines ( Rosamund Hall )

Taste the Difference Blanc De Blancs Brut, France, NV

Sainsbury's, £12 (£11 with Nectar until 9/12/26), 12%

This is a head-turner of a sparkling wine, made from Chardonnay in the same method as Champagne, in the far west of the Loire Valley. There’s a gorgeous honeyed nose with a touch of soft creamy vanilla, lemon zest and green apples. It’s super-fresh, bright and superbly elegant for the price.

Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru Champagne, France, NV

Aldi (in-store only), £22.99, 12.5%

Beeline for a bottle of this seasonal line from Aldi. It’s a champagne that goes far beyond its price point. This is eminently enjoyable with aromas of fresh lemon and slightly plush flavours of golden pears, creamy nougat and sweetly toasted almonds. It delivers a premier-class glass at a standard-class price.

Cap Classique, South Africa, NV

Aldi (in-store only), £9.99, 12.5%

South Africa’s answer to Crémant is the perfect party pour. Made in the same method as champagne, it has layers of fresh lime, crisp apples, soft-butter croissant and fine, delicate bubbles.

The Society’s Cava Reserva Brut, Spain, 2023

The Wine Society, £12.50, 12%

I am a big fangirl of Cava, especially when they taste like this. Made by a family-run organic estate in the heart of Penedes (not too far from Barcelona), it’s approachable, enticingly drinkable and made with great finesse. You’re greeted with a generous nose of soft pears and slices of lemon alongside sweet baked notes of warming ginger biscuits and buttered toast. Could this be the best value non-champagne sparkling wine available? It’s definitely up there.

Les Pionniers Vintage Champagne, France, 2013

Co-op (available in-store), £35.20, 12%

I’m always impressed by the Co-op’s Les Pinonniers range, and this vintage champagne is no exception. Made for them by Compagnie Champenoise, AKA Piper and Charles Heidsieck, it’s effortlessly opulent, with a rich, creamy mousse and abundant notes of lemon twists, soft-baked brioche and toasted hazelnuts.

Hambledon Classic Cuvée Rosé, Hampshire, UK

Waitrose, Waitrose Cellar £37.50, 12%

This wine just screams Christmas celebration. Made by one of the UK’s finest sparkling wine producers, this is chardonnay-dominant with a touch of pinot noir, and is an elegant strawberry-hued glass with the most luxurious bubbles delivering mouthfuls of red apple, soft plums and raspberry tart on the butteriest of pastry bases.

Bouvet-Ladubay Saumur Rosé Brut, Loire, France, NV

Majestic, £14.50, £10.50 (mixed six), 12%

This beautiful Crémant, from Saumur in the heart of the Loire, reminds me of a peach melba with fresh raspberries, supple peaches and swirls of whipped cream. This is the perfect gift or bottle to have on hand in your fridge (whatever the time of year), and you can be confident that you’re getting a lot of wine for the price.

open image in gallery A selection of French, Italian and Austrian wines ( Rosamund Hall )

La Petite Laurette Du Midi Chenin Blanc, France, 2024

Co-op, £8.85, 12%

Hailing from the foothills of the Pyrenees, around the sparkling town of Limoux, this cool expression of chenin blanc has beautiful aromas of sliced green apples, orchard blossom and delicate lemon-butter biscuits. So chic for the price.

La Mia Strada Falanghina, Italy, 2023

Co-op, £10.25, 12.5%

Made in the hills outside Naples, this is a delicate combination of soft white peaches and gentle lemon zest, with great, mouthwatering acidity.

The Society's Sicilian White, Italy, 2024

The Wine Society, £9.95, 13.4%

I love serving wines made for summer in the winter, and this pretty blend of grillo with a touch of carricante is a gentle reminder that longer, finer days are coming. There’s a little salty kick alongside notes of bursting fresh lemons, juicy peaches and perfectly ripe, sun-warmed apricots.

M&S Elegance Côteaux du Giennois, Berthier, France, 2023

M&S / Ocado, £12, 12.5%

Do you love Sancerre but not the price? This is from a little-known, underappreciated appellation very close to Sancerre and is the perfect switch, whether you’re a sauvignon blanc lover or not. Expect pure citrus leanness alongside delicate notes of orchard blossom, and a clean, steely mineral finish.

Grüner Veltliner Exceptional, Austria, 2024

Asda, £8.12, 11.5%

Invigorating, textbook Grüner Veltliner from Austria’s glorious indigenous grape. It’s a super-fresh, crisp white with delicate white flowers, curls of lime peel and a spicy candied ginger finish. A great value white to have on hand for parties or turkey pies.

open image in gallery ‘I love wines that force you to pause and really think about what you’re drinking’ ( Rosamund Hall )

Montonale Montunal Lugana, Italy, 2024

Waitrose, £18, 12.5%

A wine that you’ve likely never heard of, from the shores of Garda, one of Italy’s most beautiful lakes. It’s made from Turbiana, and is beautifully concentrated with notes of orange blossom, bitter almonds, zests of lemon and fresh herbs with a long, lingering, mineral finish. It’s perfect if you love Chablis, Gavi or Albarino, and want to try something new.

Bourgogne Côte d'Or, Roche De Bellene, France, 2022

Ocado, £29, 12%

Made by the late, impressive winemaker Nicolas Potel, who was meticulous in the vineyards that he worked with. It's a lovely example of a restrained, classic white burgundy with expressive chardonnay full of ripe quince, vanilla cream and baked apples. It would elevate the simplest of meals, as only a good wine can.

Château Guiraud Bordeaux Blanc Sec, France, 2023

Co-op, £19, 13.5%

Here’s a hot tip: white Bordeaux is hands-down one of the most undervalued wines available, and this bottle exemplifies that perfectly. Made from organically farmed vineyards, this blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon has an energetic, zesty palate alongside delicate, perfumed floral notes, a touch of honeyed depth and a long, elegant finish.

Chablis, Domaine 47°N 3°E, Guillaume Michaut, France, 2023

Berry Bros, £33, 13%

I love wines that force you to pause and really think about what you’re drinking, and in this case, marvel at how delicious it tastes. It’s a pitch-perfect chablis from one of the region’s most exciting winemakers. It’s fresh, zesty and invigorating with its lemon-curd cream notes alongside a taught, mineral edge – someone shuck me an oyster, I’m done!

11 Minutes Rosé, Pasqua, Veneto, Italy, 2022

Majestic, £17 (£13 mixed six), 13%

I truly believe that Rosé should be enjoyed all year round, and this is a stunning bottle to share at this time of year. Made by a highly respected northern Italian producer, this blend of Corvina, Trebbiano, Syrah and Carmenere has depth, concentration, and complexity and is bursting with fresh redcurrants, tart, alpine strawberries and aromas of wild oregano and rosemary.

open image in gallery ‘This is my idea of a winter wonderland’ ( Rosamund Hall )

Debat Royal, Côtes-du-Rhône, J Boulard, France, 2023

Morrison’s, £5.85, 13.5%

A super-fruity, easy drinking, medium-bodied blend of grenache and syrah with crushed raspberries, black cherries and a little hint of cinnamon spice. Uncomplicated and a bargain for the price, it looks smart too.

Strelley Farm Pinot Noir, Tasmania, Australia, 2024

Waitrose, £15, 13.5%

Windswept Tasmania, off the coast of Melbourne, is home to some of Australia’s most exciting pinot noir. This wispy fireside red has enveloping aromas of morello cherries, squishy raspberries, redcurrants and hints of star anise and rose petals; it's utterly alluring and expressive.

Errázuriz Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Aconcagua, Chile, 2022

Tesco, £11.50, 13.5%

If you’re feeling like a broad, deep red, this Chilean Cab Sav will not disappoint. It has a brooding intensity with aromas of ripe blackberries, black cherries alongside sweet cedar-wood and dark chocolate. With firm tannins and bright acidity, it retains great freshness that results in a fullsome, but not overpowering red, divine with a rib of beef.

Burdizzo Chianti Riserva, Tuscany, Italy, 2021

Asda, £7.07, 12.5%

A wine that punches well above its price point, this Tuscan jewel’s been aged for 24 months in barrel, resulting in complex aromas of dark cherries and berries, wood-smoke, and wild oregano.

Reserve de Capitoul, Languedoc, France, 2022

Co-op (available in store), £9.50, 13%

I wonder if this might be the best wine for around £10 currently available? It’s a benchmark southern French delight. A blend of Syrah, Grenache and Carignan, you can expect glassfuls of blackberry compote, plump prunes, and sweet cinnamon-vanilla spice in a bottle that just keeps on giving. This is my idea of a winter wonderland.

open image in gallery The Croix des Coteaux is a wonderful accompaniment to any roast ( Rosamund Hall )

Beaujolais-Quincié, Louis Jadot, France, 2024

Waitrose, £10 from 3/12/25-1/1/26, (usual RRP £15.45) 12.5%

A vibrant, mouth-wateringly juicy Beaujolais that’s full of red cherries, raspberries and redcurrants. An eminently versatile wine that would work well with a multitude of foods and occasions.

Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Louis Latour, France, 2022

Waitrose, £15 from 3/12/25-1/1/26, (usual RRP £20.60), 12.5%

Fine wine for £15? I love the sound of that… It bears all the hallmarks of benchmark pinot noir, a little ripe cherry, some red and blackcurrants meddled together, along with a hint of more savoury notes of forest floor and wintry spices too.

Croix des Coteaux, Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France, 2022

Waitrose, £10 from 3/12/25-1/1/26, (usual rrp £16), 13%

This warming, unoaked blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon is a fine offering for a claret (especially for the Christmas offer price). It’s a happy union of dark cherry, swirls of cocoa, cranberries and a hint of green herbs with pleasant, structured tannins; it'd be a wonderful accompaniment to any roast.

Glorioso Reserva, Bodegas Cosme Palacio, Rioja, 2019

Ocado, £16.75, 14.5%

I love rioja at Christmas. It works on a multitude of levels, whether you’re serving turkey, beef, or a vegetarian extravaganza; the sweetness of the fruit, with the structure and body, provides a beautiful harmony to a feast. The glorious Glorioso is delivering a lot of wine for its price tag; it has beautiful depth and power with ripe, supple fruit, expect notes of dried figs, juicy black cherries, and licks of cinnamon and star anise. Enjoy the long, languorous finish.

Palazzo Maffei Conte di Valle Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore, Italy, 2021

Co-op (in-store) £12.75, 14.5%

As someone who tastes thousands of wines a year, it is always thrilling when you strike gold. This northern Italian wonder feels so elegant. A sumptuous combination of ripe, sweet fruit that yields to an undertone of velvety chocolate and mulling spices, a character of Ripasso, where the grapes have been dried for a period to concentrate the sugars and flavours. It feels a little Amarone-esque at a quarter of the price.

open image in gallery Made by one of the early pioneers of pinot noir in Central Otago, Mt Difficulty produces wines from some of the oldest vines in the area ( Rosamund Hall )

Cedro do Noval Tinto, Duriense, Portugal, 2022

The Secret Bottle Shop, £23.95, 13.5%

With more of us than ever opting for roast beef on Christmas day, this elegant Portuguese red, made by one of the most prestigious port houses, would be a worthy accompaniment. It’s decadently concentrated with dark cherries, ripe plums, rose floral notes, as well as soft, wooded spices.

Filetta di Lamole, Fontodi, Chianti Classico, Italy, 2022

The Wine Society, £27, 14%

This is an exceptional Sangiovese, and one that I hope to be drinking over the festive period. It will instantly transport you to the hills of Tuscany, not in their bright summer incarnation, but in the soft and enigmatic light of autumn and winter. It has elegant, lifted fruit with abundant black cherries, wild strawberries and raspberries alongside hints of pipe-smoke, dried rose petals and subtle liquorice spice. A sublime wine made by one of Italy’s finest producers.

Mt Difficulty Pinot Noir Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand, 2022

Waitrose, £31, 14%

Made by one of the early pioneers of pinot noir in Central Otago, Mt Difficulty produces wines from some of the oldest vines in the area. This results in a wine of great depth and concentration, bursting with red autumnal fruit and hedgerow blackberries, a little sweetness of vanilla and a subtle wild herbaceousness. It feels fleshy and beautifully textured alongside gentle, silken tannins.

Lacoste-Borie, Pauillac, Bordeaux, 2021

Berry Bros, £28.50, 13%

This is the “second wine” of the famous Bordeaux château Grand-Puy Lacoste. What that means to us mere mortals is that you get superb quality fruit and outstanding winemaking know-how at a lesser price point. Yes, it’s still pricey, but you get a lot of wine for your money – it’s brimming with black fruits, plump currants and dried lavender alongside, smooth, well-balanced tannins and a long, appealing finish.

open image in gallery Some delicious ports and sherries ( Rosamund Hall )

LBV Late Bottled Vintage Port, Portugal, 2019

Tesco, £14.50, 20%

Made for Tesco by Symington Family Estates, one of the greatest Port houses, this wine’s been aged up to six years to deliver a sumptuous, rich and decadently juicy port. With its steeped fruit characteristic of boozy currants and simmered berries alongside enticing Christmas spices, it’s a warming glass that would be perfect after a bracing Boxing Day walk.

Château Pech La Calevie, Monbazillac, France 2022

The Wine Society, £14.95, 13%

I never understand why we don’t see more Monbazillac in the UK. This tiny hamlet, with a famous château, overlooks the river Dordogne near Bergerac in the southwest of France. It’s just a little to the east of its more famous neighbour Sauternes, and is home to some of my favourite dessert wines, at a fraction of the price. This honeyed nectar is full of bright ripe peaches, soft tangerines and hints of warmed marmalade. While it’s fully sweet, the racy acidity keeps everything fresh and supremely uplifting.

Graham’s 20-year-old Tawny Port, Portugal

The Wine Society, Waitrose, from £40, 20%

Don’t leave this wine until the end of the meal (I always revert to sparkling if I want something else). This stunning port just delivers on so many levels. Linger over the aromas of salted caramel and sweetly roasted hazelnuts alongside sweet figs and dried apricots, too. It’s so intense and decadently long. They took their time in making it, so take your time in enjoying it on its own or with a bag of chocolate coins.

Disznoko Tokaji Aszu 5 Puttonyos, Hungary, 2013

Ocado, £35 until 30/12/25 (RRP £45), 12%

The region of Tokaji and its sweet wines is a Unesco World Heritage site, recognising its unique and important wine-making tradition and techniques. Disznoko is probably the best producer of sweet wines in the eastern Hungarian region, and this elixir is an enchanting delight of a wine. Grapes used to make this wine have been individually selected for their optimum quality and sweetness level, creating a concentrated, heavenly wine that’s layered with honeyed orange peel, baked apricots, candied pineapple and fresh almonds and quenching freshness. It’s a beautiful aperitif, or indeed the closing act to any meal – best enjoyed slightly chilled, and on its own.

Taste the Difference, Oloroso Medium Dry Sherry, Spain

Sainsbury’s, £9.75 (£9 with nectar until 9/12/25), 20%

Wine people seem to love talking about what superb value sherry is, but it really IS great value! Made for Sainsbury’s by the highly respected Emilio Lustau, this Oloroso is a vibrant wine with slightly desiccated orange-citrus, maple pecans and dried apricots. Sweet, but in no way cloying, it’s a lovely fireside cheese plate accompaniment.