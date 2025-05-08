The country quietly emerging as a surprise contender in the world of whisky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England is quietly emerging as a surprising contender in the world of whisky.

While Scotland, Ireland, Japan, and America typically dominate the spirit's landscape, England's whisky scene is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, boasting over 60 distilleries and 26 members within the English Whisky Guild.

Though a relative newcomer compared to its more established counterparts, English whisky has a history dating back to the 19th century. However, the industry gradually declined, with the last distillery shutting down in the early 20th century. Now, a renewed interest in craft spirits and local production has breathed new life into English whisky-making.

Fast forward to the current wave, and it’s seen significant growth over the past 10 years. According to the English Whisky Guild, there are 50,000 maturing casks, with a value estimated to be worth £1 billion – marking a new era for whisky drinkers…

From Northumberland to Manchester, the Cotswolds to Cornwall, whisky casks are maturing in dedicated warehouses – similar to other world whiskies, it must be aged in wooden casks for a minimum of three years.

Moreover, a number of established companies such as The Lakes, Cotswolds Distillery and English Whisky Company have scooped Gold medals for their single malt at the World Whiskies Awards.

“We’re making excellent quality out of English whisky,” underlines Sarah Burgess, whiskymaker at The Lakes Distillery in Cumbria, which started production in 2014.

As she points out, a substantial amount of English distilleries are laying down their stocks, and not all have whisky available for sale yet. “So it’s very much the beginning for English whisky,” highlights Burgess, who grew up in Speyside.

Billy Abbott, ambassador for The Whisky Exchange, says: English whisky is at a very exciting point in its development… we’re starting to see styles emerge as it moves from being very experimental, into being a new and more consistent category.

“Fortunately, we’re also still seeing lots of experimentation, and the future looks to be full of lots of tasty and interesting whiskies to come.”

Indeed, what’s stirring interest is the depth and diversity when you explore the English whisky map. Innovation is key, and south of the Scottish border, distilleries can use any type of wooden cask.

Unlike Scotland where by law, you can only mature whisky in oak casks, in England whiskymakers have free rein to experiment with wood.

“So that gives us a much wider range of flavour options and profiles going forward,” explains Burgess. “So you could use chestnut, mulberry, acacia… the list is endless.

“There are obviously tried and tested methods across not only Scotland, but the rest of the world, with producers utilising oak as the main wood strain.”

She continues: “But we’re in our infancy and trialling out lots of different wood types… so let’s see what comes in the future.”

Indeed, England has much more opportunity for exploration: “Considering 70% to 80% of your overall flavour comes from the cask and ageing process,” explains Burgess, who worked at Diageo for more than 20 years managing the Oban, Glenkinchie and Clynelish distilleries, before becoming lead whiskymaker at The Macallan.

“We can utilise different wood styles, and have the potential for greater flavour profile and range,” she suggests. Presently, their stock’s predominantly sherry seasoned oak; however, the whiskymaker says she’s been ‘cask shopping,’ and bought a number of different wood varieties from suppliers in America, Spain and Scotland.

“We’re running a series of tests to see what happens… What do we like? What’s the flavour profile? So, yeah, it’s very interesting times,” says Burgess.

“And hopefully these products will make it for sale at some point in the future… right now, it’s almost for our own enjoyment at The Lakes.”

Three excellent English whiskies to toast World Whisky Day…

1. Cotswolds Signature Single Malt, £36 (from £46), 70cl, Cotswolds Distillery

open image in gallery (Cotswolds Distillery/PA)

Aged in ex-bourbon and reconditioned red wine casks, this single malt exudes honey and butterscotch aromas; with dark sugar, spice and hints of orange marmalade, giving way to dark red fruits and touch of treacle.

2. Filey Bay IPA Cask Finish, Batch 2, English Single Malt, £65.75, 70cl, The Whisky Exchange

open image in gallery (Filey Bay/PA)

A Gold medal winner at the Global World Whisky Masters, it’s aged in ex-IPA casks and you can expect a light, fruity profile with biscuity notes; with hints of green apple, pear drops, lemon sponge cake and hints of hops on the finish.

3. The Lakes Signature Single Malt, £85, 70cl, The Lakes Distillery

open image in gallery (The Lakes Distillery/PA)

Matured in sherry-seasoned oak casks, fragrant spicy dried fruits and hints of dark chocolate lead to spice-edged flavours of sultanas, raisins and treacle; against a background of dried fruits which linger on the palate, rounded off by a warming finish.