Why are crumpets and croissants junk food? A nutritionist explains

Crumpets and scones are among the food products included in a pre-watershed ban of junk food ads under new legislation.

The restrictions also apply to sugary breakfast cereals including granola, muesli and “porridge oats, including instant porridge and other hot oat-based cereals”.

Food and drink adverts will be banned if the products are classified as “less healthy” using a Government scoring system based on salt, fat, sugar and protein content.

The ban is due come into force from October next year, after which time television ads for junk food products will be allowed only after 9pm.

New laws also include a ban on paid-for online ads for these products to reduce children’s exposure to foods high in fat, sugar or salt.

The Government hopes it will prevent 20,000 cases of childhood obesity, and estimates that the changes could remove 7.2 billion calories a year from UK children’s diets.

But what is so unhealthy about crumpets, croissants and scones? And can overindulging on them harm our bodies?

Crumpets

open image in gallery Spreading butter with a knife on a hot toasted crumpet for breakfast or tea

Crumpets might seem like a relatively healthy afternoon snack option, but looks can be deceiving.

“Crumpets have likely been included due to their high salt content which contributes to cardiovascular risk when consumed in excess,” speculates Hannah Trueman, senior nutritionist at Body Fabulous Health Clinic, who holds a BHSc in Nutrition and Dietetic Medicine. “Whilst they can provide some nutrients like iron and B vitamins from fortified flour, they are highly processed and lack substantial fibre or protein.”

Crumpets are also an example of fortified foods which are products on the shelf that have nutrients added to them that are not naturally present.

“Folic acid, which is often add to white breads, flours and some processed foods such as these, can impact behaviour and brain function in children, especially if they have MTHFR [methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase] variants,” explains Trueman. “Additional ingredients like preservatives can also be problematic.”

Jam on crumpets is a delicious combination, but the mixture of sugar and salt isn’t great for our health.

“Overconsumption can lead to high sodium intake and blood sugar spikes when paired with sugary spreads,” notes Trueman. “Substitutes include whole-grain English muffins or sourdough bread, which offer more fibre and nutrients.”

Croissants

open image in gallery Three fresh baked croissants on plate for breakfast

The large amount of butter used to make croissants is likely to be the primary reason behind its inclusion on the ad ban list.

“Croissants are likely included due to their high levels of saturated fat and calories, largely from butter,” says Trueman. “While they provide small amounts of B vitamins and trace minerals, they are highly processed and low in fibre and protein, making them less satiating.”

Indulging on a croissant or two occasionally is fine, but eating them too regularly could lead to health issues in later down the line.

“Eating too many can contribute to weight gain and increase cardiovascular risk, especially when served with sweet jams and spreads,” warns Trueman. “Moderation is key and consider opting for whole-grain puff pastry or protein-packed savoury options like egg muffins for a lighter, yet more nutrient-dense alternative.”

Scones

open image in gallery A plate of three scones with jam and cream next to a cup of tea with a saucer

Similar to the crumpets and croissants, scones are also processed and are often accompanied by extra sugary condiments.

“Scones have likely been added because of their high sugar and saturated fat content, particularly when served with jam and clotted cream,” highlights Trueman. “They do offer small amounts of calcium and iron if fortified flour has been used but are calorie-dense and processed.”

Try and save them for a special occasion as regular consumption can lead to blood sugar spikes.

“Regular consumption can increase the risk of weight gain and blood sugar spikes,” explains Trueman. “For a healthier option, try wholegrain or almond flour-based scones, and pair with Greek yogurt or fresh berries to boost protein and reduce added sugar.”