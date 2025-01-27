Coca-Cola has just launched a brand new flavour with a nostalgia twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coca-Cola is set to launch a new flavor, adding a nostalgic twist to its classic cola.

Hitting shelves in the US and Canada on February 10th, the new Orange cream drink will be available in both regular and zero sugar options.

The company says the blend of cola, orange, and vanilla flavors is a direct response to growing consumer demand for comforting, familiar tastes.

Orange cream, a classic flavor profile popularised by the 1937 Creamsicle ice cream bar, has seen a resurgence in recent years. From probiotic sodas like Olipop’s 2021 orange cream flavour to Carvel’s reintroduction of its Orange Dreamy Creamy ice cream last year, the nostalgic flavor is clearly having a moment. Even fast-food giant Wendy’s jumped on the trend with its Orange Dreamsicle Frosty last spring.

This isn’t Coca-Cola’s first move into flavor experimentation. The company’s 2022 Coca-Cola Creations initiative saw a series of limited-edition flavours, including coconut, strawberry, and even Oreo, released in eye-catching packaging. The Orange Cream flavour represents the latest attempt to engage consumers with new takes on the iconic Coca-Cola brand.

The company introduced raspberry-flavored Coca-Cola Spiced last February, saying the offering would be a permanent addition to its lineup. But the company abruptly pulled Coca-Cola Spiced off the market in September, saying it would be replaced with a new flavour this year.

Coke Spiced has disapeared from our shelves

Coke said Coca-Cola Orange Cream won’t be a permanent flavor but would remain on sale at least through the first quarter of 2026.

In an interview last year, Coca-Cola’s North American marketing chief, Shakir Moin, said it used to take the company at least a year to develop a new product. But it's trying to move more quickly.

“Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster. We’ve got to be faster than the speed of the market,” he said.

Earlier this month Coca-Cola presented Donald Trump with an inaugural Diet Coke bottle, becoming the latest company to fall in line with the new Trump era.

Trump Deputy Communications Director Margo Martin wrote on X on Tuesday night that Trump “received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey.”