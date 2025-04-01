Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chipotle is once again giving away free meals in celebration of National Burrito Day.

Last year, the restaurant chain launched an interactive game called the Burrito Vault in which players were tasked with guessing the ingredient order for a Chipotle burrito. The winner received a buy-one-get-one-free coupon.

Now, the game has been resurrected ahead of Thursday’s holiday.

As of Monday morning, Chipotle Rewards members in the United States and Canada can play the Burrito Vault game through the website UnlockBurritoDay.com.

“Players must guess the exact burrito order combination, ingredient by ingredient, to unlock the bank,” the company’s news release read. “Prizes are available for the first 2,500 Chipotle Rewards members who successfully decipher the Burrito Vault Code each hour.”

Rewards members who do correctly guess the burrito order after all of the buy-one-get-one-free coupons have been given out will still receive 25 reward points.

Chipotle's Burrito Vault is back with more than $1 million of free burritos ahead of National Burrito Day ( Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. )

“Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement that resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time,” Chris Brandt, the chain’s Chief Brand Officer, said in the news release, noting that the Burrito Vault game was played over two million times last year.

“Now, we are giving them another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos.”

What makes the Burrito Vault game different from last year is that the correct combination will change every hour.

The relaunch of the restaurant chain’s game comes shortly after they had to debunk social media rumors saying it was going bankrupt and would begin closing locations across the U.S.

“I’m still confused on how Chipotle is going bankrupt,” one X user wrote last week in a post seen by more than 4 million people. “How [the f***] is Chipotle going BANKRUPT?!,” another viral tweet read.

Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford swooped in to clear up the rumors once and for all, confirming them as just that: rumors. In a recent statement to USA Today, she confirmed that the information was “false.”

Wolford said the claims “stemmed from an inaccurate online article confusing Chipotle with a venture it tested in 2023.”

A report published in Unión Rayo, a Spanish media outlet, about the closure of Farmesa Fresh Eatery — a small-scale Chipotle spinoff the company had invested in — used Chipotle’s logo as its original promotional image, which reportedly led to the confusion and rumors.

Farmesa launched in 2023 as a concept for several months in a Santa Monica food hall. It offered “delicious protein, greens, grains, and vegetables that are inspired by Chipotle’s Food with Integrity standards,” the chain said in a news release in February 2023.

By early 2024, Chipotle confirmed it would carry the concept forward after its partner closed shop.

Unión Rayo subsequently apologized for the “false article,” according to USA Today.