The Cheesecake Factory ditches 13 items in shakeup of its massive menu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cheesecake Factory is making some major changes to its menu.

The beloved restaurant chain is planning to remove 13 items from its menu, the company confirmed to The Independent on Thursday.

Most of the items being discontinued are entrées, including two of the brand’s iconic breakfast options: Loaded Mashed Potato Omelette and Taco Dorados and Eggs.

Some pasta and pizza dishes are being eliminated, like Bistro Shrimp Pasta, SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta, and Everything Flatbread Pizza.

Customers can also say farewell to The Cheesecake Factory’s Mushroom Burger, Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, White Chicken Chili, Spicy Cashew Chicken, Fried Shrimp Platter, Petite Filet, and SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken. The restaurant’s Factory Combinations dish, which offers three different menu items, is also being eliminated.

Although these 13 items are being removed, new dishes have already been added, as shown on The Cheesecake Factory’s new menu.

A representative for The Cheesecake Factory said the brand changes its menu twice a year ( Getty Images )

Some of the new food items are Grilled Asparagus, Honey Roasted Carrots, Charred Sugar Snap Peas, Asian Cucumber Salad, Asian Cucumber Salad, Thai Stir Fried Noodles, and Grilled Steak & Eggs.

The menu also includes some new drink options, like Yuzu Crush, Yuzu Drop, Margarita Verde, and Japanese Whisky Sour.

“The Cheesecake Factory is removing some selections from the existing 250+ items on the menu to make room for more than 20+ new menu items,” a spokesperson for The Cheesecake Factory told The Independent. “[The restaurant] has historically rolled out new menu items twice a year.”

The restaurant is known for its towering cake slices and extensive options on the menu. It’s also famous for its numerous cake flavors beyond just a regular slice of cheesecake.

The brand has seen growth in business over time, according to a report by Placer.ai, a consumer affairs analysis firm. The report found that during the week of Christmas in 2023, visits from customers were up by 24.5 percent when compared to the chain’s weekly average.

The report also credited the company for its “ability to harness the power of annual dining milestones,” since these days are “powerful drivers of foot traffic at restaurants.”