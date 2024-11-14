Extra ingredient to be added to all bread in pregnancy health bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An essential vitamin will be added to bread and flour in a bid to prevent birth defects.

Folic acid will be added to all non-wholemeal wheat flour from the end of 2026 to prevent issues in hundreds of babies every year, the Government has announced.

Folic acid is a synthetic form of vitamin B9 and is also known as folate. It helps the body produce healthy red blood cells and new cells.

A deficiency of the vitamin during pregnancy can increase the risk of serious problems for babies, known as neural tube defects.

The neural tube is a structure that forms the brain and spinal cord of a developing baby from around day 21 of pregnancy to day 28.

open image in gallery Flour added to dough for bread ( Getty Images )

The most common neural tube defects are spina bifida, when the spine does not develop properly, and anencephaly, when a baby is born without parts of the brain and skull.

It is recommended that women trying for a baby should take folic acid supplements for about three months before getting pregnant and for at least three months after falling pregnant.

However, fortifying bread and flour will give women a higher baseline intake of folic acid if pregnancy is unplanned.

The move could prevent about 200 cases of neural tube defects every year, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), as well as saving the NHS £20 million over 10 years.

Public health minister Andrew Gwynne said: “These measures are a simple and effective intervention to improve health outcomes in babies, giving them the best start in life.”

In the UK, flour is already fortified with calcium carbonate, iron, nicotinic acid or nicotinamide, and thiamine, also known as vitamin B1.

open image in gallery A person holding a handful of flour at the Holgate Windmill, Yorkshire ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty welcomed the plans to add folic acid.

He said: “The fortification of flour is a simple and effective way to help to reduce cases of neural tube defects, although it is important that women who are pregnant or intending to become pregnant continue to take folic acid supplements before and during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.”

Baroness Merron, minister for patient safety, women’s health and mental health, said the move should “give women greater peace of mind throughout their pregnancy”.

She added: “This Government is determined to support women and turn around maternity outcomes so every child can live a long, happy and fulfilling life.”