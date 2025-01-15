A healthier mac and cheese? Try this baked squash recipe
Nutritionist Delicia Bale’s take on mac and cheese swaps processed sauces for a creamy butternut squash base, with wholegrain macaroni for added fibre – an easy, delicious way to reduce ultra-processed foods
Want to start cutting ultra-processed foods from your diet? Nutritionist Delicia Bale is here to help with her new cookbook, Unprocessed Made Easy.
“This healthy twist on mac and cheese includes a serving of butternut squash, which makes the sauce super creamy,” she says. “The wholegrain macaroni also adds in some extra fibre.”
Baked squash mac and cheese
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks
4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tbsp chopped sage
2 tbsp thyme leaves
60g plain flour
900ml semi-skimmed milk
2 tsp Dijon mustard
75g mature Cheddar cheese, grated
50g vegetarian Italian hard cheese, grated
400g wholegrain macaroni
Salt and black pepper
For the topping:
4 tbsp breadcrumbs
Grated Cheddar cheese
Thyme
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
2. Place the butternut squash in a baking tray along with half the olive oil and some salt and pepper. Roast the squash for 20-30 minutes until soft and golden brown.
3. Cook the remaining olive oil, garlic, sage and thyme in a pan for a couple of minutes until fragrant.
4. Then add the flour and mix together. Cook this for a couple of minutes. Gradually add the milk, a bit at a time, mixing in between to avoid lumps until it thickens.
5. Stir in the mustard, cheeses and roasted butternut squash and cook for a couple of minutes, then blend until smooth.
6. Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the package directions.
7. Stir the cooked pasta and sauce together, then transfer to an ovenproof dish and top with breadcrumbs, grated Cheddar cheese and thyme. Then grill for a few minutes until the cheese is melted and golden.
Recipe from ‘Unprocessed Made Easy’ by Delicia Bale (Ebury Press, £20).
