Eco-friendly brunch options as Alan Titchmarsh calls out avocado toast

Alan Titchmarsh has urged people to reduce their avocado consumption, alarming millenial fans of the ever-popular food.

The broadcaster has asked people to be more mindful of the resources and processes involved in getting avocados to their doorsteps.

In a letter to The Times, the 75-year-old TV gardener highlighted the significant carbon footprint and damaging environmental effects of growing and importing avocados from countries like Mexico.

Speaking on Times Radio on Monday morning about the issue, he said: “If you look at where your avocados come from…the majority of them come from Mexico where, would you believe, 25,000 hectares of rainforest is felled every year to grow a monoculture of avocados.

“Then when they’ve all grown, we put them on a large tanker and bring them over 5,000 miles of ocean so that we can have them on toast and boast how environmentally friendly we are.

“I’m not by nature a very strident activist, but I have not eaten avocado five years because I think, no, I’m sorry, I’m not prepared to have one of those 25,000 hectares of trees chopped down on my behalf.”

We spoke with a sustainable food expert and a dietitian about why avocados are so popular in the UK and what their health benefits and drawbacks are.

Why are avocados so popular in the UK?

“Avocados have been growing in popularity since they first arrived in our supermarkets in the 1960s,” says Honor Eldridge, sustainable food expert and author of The Avocado Debate. “When Aussie brunch culture arrived in the UK in the early Noughties, avocado consumption exploded and today avo toast is a staple of Saturday mornings around the UK.”

The emergence of the wellness trend has also undoubtably influenced these green pear-shaped fruits’ popularity over the last decade.

“People increasingly want to eat healthily, and avocados are full of good unsaturated fat and high in vitamins, including C, E, K and B2,” recognises Eldridge. “The rise in veganism has also increased the [popularity of] avocados, since they are very filling, and feel rich and unctuous.”

What are the health benefits of avocados?

“Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are the body’s preferred type of fat to burn for energy,” says Rosie Carr, dietitian at eating plan Second Nature. “They’re also an excellent source of fibre (about 10g per avocado), which promotes digestive health and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels.

“Avocados provide nearly 20 different vitamins and minerals, including potassium (more than bananas), vitamins E, C, and several B vitamins.”

What are some drawbacks of avocados?

Avocados are very thirsty crops and require a significant amount of water to grow.

“This is more problematic since they tend to come from regions that are on the frontlines of climate change and are already seeing declines in rainfall,” explains Eldridge. “They tend to be grown in large plantations where only avocado trees are grown, which increases the chance of disease spreading from tree to tree.

“Since avocados are very popular and profitable, more and more land is being converted into orchards, which puts pressure on native forests that are often destroyed to make room for food production.”

However, Eldrige stresses that it’s important not to demonise the avocado.

“All crops have environmental impacts and it’s worthwhile recognising that it is the scale and the method of production that is causing these issues,” she adds.

Here are some substitutes to switch avocado on toast for…

1. British pea and mint smash on sourdough

“Locally grown peas are nutritional powerhouses containing protein, fibre and vitamins A, C, and K,” says Carr. “Simply blanch fresh peas (or use frozen), then smash with fresh mint, a squeeze of lemon, and a drizzle of British cold-pressed rapeseed oil or extra virgin olive oil.”

2. Local mushrooms on toast with thyme

“British-grown mushrooms offer an umami-rich alternative packed with B vitamins, selenium, and vitamin D (especially if they’ve been exposed to sunlight),” highlights Carr. “Sauté local mushrooms in a small amount of olive oil or cold-pressed rapeseed oil with garlic and fresh thyme, then pile onto sourdough toast.”

3. Broad bean and British feta mash

“When in season, British broad beans provide excellent plant-based protein, fibre, folate, and magnesium,” says Carr. “Combined with locally produced feta or soft cheese, they create a creamy, satisfying spread.

“Simply blanch and double-pod the beans for the brightest green colour, then mash with cheese, lemon zest, and a touch of extra virgin olive oil or cold-pressed rapeseed oil.”

4. British apple and nut butter toast

“For a sweet alternative with fats similar to those in avocados, try thinly sliced British apples on toast spread with locally produced nut butter,” suggests Carr. “This combination provides fibre, protein, and fats along with vitamin C and antioxidants.”