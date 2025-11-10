Festive gifts to delight loved ones

This festive collection makes it easy to find presents that feel personal. Discover gifts designed to bring enjoyment to all those on your Christmas list.

Make a second-hand camera a memorable gift

( MPB )

Put a sustainable gift under the tree for a creative loved one.

MPB is the leading platform for buying, selling and trading pre-loved photography and videography gear, making it easy to find a thoughtful, sustainable gift for the creative in your life. Every item is carefully checked by product specialists, comes with a free 12-month warranty, and arrives in plastic-free packaging ready to wrap.

From cameras and lenses to stands and accessories, you’ll find quality products for up to a third less of the cost than new. Give the gift of creativity and make your budget go further with a second-hand camera from MPB.

Make routines easier with sleep and learning apps for kids

( Moshi-Kids )

Give your child healthy, educational screen time with Moshi’s BAFTA award-winning suite of kids’ apps, designed for all ages up to 10.

Moshi Kids helps little ones sleep better — with bedtime stories, lullabies and meditations clinically proven by NYU Langone Health to help children fall asleep 28 minutes faster, stay asleep 22 minutes longer and wake 50 per cent less often.

Moshi Play turns learning into adventure through puzzles, drawing, dress-up, stickers and problem-solving, all ad-free and designed to support preschool development.

Moshi Coloring World lets children colour, paint and design digital masterpieces in a mindful, creative space and the newest addition, Drawing for Toddlers, guides kids step-by-step as they learn to draw and colour adorable Moshlings from the magical Moshi world.

Trusted by parents, teachers and child development experts worldwide, Moshi makes screen time purposeful, helping children play, sleep and learn better, wherever they are.

Available now on iOS or Android app stores

Give the gift of football this winter

( Arsenal FC )

Looking for a gift to thrill a football fan?

Treat friends and family to a memorable day out at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal Women will play all Barclays WSL home games this season.

In January, one of the biggest matches of the year kicks off as Arsenal Women face Manchester United Women — a fixture that’s sure to be packed with skill, passion and edge-of-your-seat drama. Last season’s match saw more than 45,000 fans witness a stunning 4-3 victory for the Arsenal Women and the coming year’s match promises to be just as electric.

With tickets starting from just £18 for adults and £9 for kids, it’s the perfect present for any football fan and an exciting day out to share together.

Enjoy good times with zero booze

( SENTIA Spirits )

The party season is well on the way, and Sentia’s collection of premium alcohol-free drinks is where to look for a tipple to complement modern social occasions.

Designed for those who love the buzz of good company, Sentia delivers depth, flavour and sophistication in every pour. From complex botanical spirits that elevate cocktails, to alcohol-free beers that keep things relaxed and familiar, each drink allows you to join in the fun and stay present.

Whether it’s a toast at a party or a quiet night in, Sentia makes every glass feel special, with no compromises.

Get the adrenaline pumping with a luxury driving experience

( MBW )

Wondering what to buy your thrill-seeking loved one this festive season?

Surprise someone special with a Mercedes-Benz Driving Experience gift voucher. From mastering corners in a high-performance AMG to tackling rugged terrain in the iconic G-Class or testing the latest all-electric models, there’s an experience to suit everyone.

Each option promises pure exhilaration. Even non-licence holders over 1.5m tall can take the wheel, making it an experience for all ages. Whether for keen drivers or pleasure seekers, it’s a gift that delivers excitement and memories long after the festive season.

Keep adventures powered this Christmas

( Jackery )

For the explorer in your life, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is the ultimate gift for those in need of power and practicality.

Compact yet powerful, it’s the lightest 1kWh LiFePO₄ power station in its class, delivering 1,070Wh capacity and 1,500W output in a travel-ready, striking orange design.

From charging laptops and cameras to keeping mini-fridges and lights running off-grid, it ensures your comfort and confidence that all your electronics will stay running wherever adventure calls. With advanced CTB technology and AI-driven ChargeShield 2.0 for smart, safe performance, it’s power you can rely on when exploring the great outdoors.

Write with precision with a mechanical pen

( Wingback )

Made from a solid block of brass, the Wingback Mechanical Pen is crafted to stand the test of time.

Every detail has a purpose, from the precisely weighted barrel that balances effortlessly in your hand to the deep knurled grip that provides reassuring control with every stroke. Designed, machined and assembled in England, the Wingback Mechanical Pen is a testament to quality British engineering and craftsmanship.

The brass develops a rich patina over time, creating a finish as individual as its owner. Compatible with G2 ink refills, this is a writing instrument built to be refilled, not replaced.

Use code 10OFF for 10 per cent off your first order at Wingback.co.uk

Wear make-up that’s kind to you and the planet

( Delilah Cosmetics )

This festive season, celebrate beauty with Delilah’s limited edition collections, crafted to bring radiance and joy. The Petal & Pearl Collection pairs two complexion favourites — Wake Up Radiant Elixir and In Bloom Radiant Liquid Blush — to create a luminous, petal-soft glow.

Available in two flattering shade duos, it’s beautifully boxed for effortless gifting. For those who adore everyday luxury, the Beauty Icons Collection brings together three award-winning essentials: Under Wear Skin Primer, Wake Up Radiant Eye Perfector and Lip Saviour Colour Enhancing Lip Oil. Together, they deliver smooth, glowing skin, brighter eyes and perfectly nourished lips.

Thoughtfully designed, cruelty-free, paraben-free and B-Corp certified, each collection embodies Delilah’s belief in beauty that’s kind to people and the planet.

Make every day a good hair day

( Malinia London )

With the cold weather setting in, you may worry that your hair and skin are losing nourishment. Malinia London exemplifies modern luxury in hair and body care.

Made with over 95 per cent natural ingredients, each product is vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and sulphate-free, proving that high performance and purity can coexist. From gentle shampoos and conditioners to rich masks, exfoliating scrubs and silky body creams, the collection transforms daily rituals into moments of calm and care.

Thoughtfully crafted in Britain, Malinia London combines the best of nature and science to create formulas that feel indulgent yet effortless. Every product reflects the brand’s philosophy of authenticity and quiet confidence, celebrating beauty found in simplicity and routine.

Use code MLCHRISTMAS for 10 per cent off until 31 December 2025 at Malinialondon.co.uk

Unwrap happiness with a slot car racing set

( Scalextric )

Turning living rooms into high-octane racetracks and sparking festive fun for generations, Scalextric is perfect for families, friends or anyone looking to unplug from screens.

Each set delivers hours of hands-on excitement: from iconic 1980s touring cars to movie favourites like Fast and Furious, there’s a set to suit every racing fan. Each kit comes complete with everything you need to get started — just unbox, set up and let the races begin.

Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or creating new traditions, Scalextric brings people together, ignites friendly competition and delivers a festive thrill that lasts long into the new year.

Get 10 per cent off your order with code SCALXWLCM10 at Scalextric.com/catalogue/christmas. Discount ends Jan 2026

Give the ultimate gift for a horse racing fan

( The Paddock )

This Christmas, forget the classic socks and scarves — give the racing fan in your life a present to remember.

With In The Paddock, you can gift the excitement of shared ownership in racehorses. With shares starting from just £40, it’s never been easier to get involved in the world of horseracing. Owners can enjoy stable visits and regular updates from the stable staff and join in the buzz of cheering on their horse from the trackside.

Whether for a lifelong racing enthusiast or someone new to the sport, shared ownership offers a unique way to be part of the action of horseracing and a welcome into a strong community of like-minded fans.

This year, skip the ordinary and give a thoughtful gift that’s a far cry from a standard present.

Wrap up in a quality coat this winter

( T.M.Lewin-coat )

Step out in style this season with T.M.Lewin’s outerwear collection.

Discover coats and jackets that balance function and timeless design, crafted from quality fabrics and finished with thoughtful details. Each piece is designed for life on the move, ideal for city commutes, weekend plans or festive gatherings.

Water-repellent materials, removable linings and practical pockets make the collection as useful as they are stylish. Available in a palette of navy, grey, green and neutral, these pieces work effortlessly with tailoring or casual layers.

Standout pieces from the collection include the Overcoat cut from a warm wool blend with a modern slim fit, creating an effortlessly sharp silhouette that layers perfectly over tailoring or knitwear and the Blouson Jacket crafted from a soft wool blend with a clean, structured shape, offering a versatile layer that transitions easily from work to weekend.

Enjoy 15 per cent off all coats with code TML- COAT -15 at Tmlewin.co.uk.

