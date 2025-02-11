How to introduce Feng Shui into your decor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to positive energy and feel-good vibes, taking a closer look at your decorative scheme can influence your wellbeing, happiness and more.

Indeed, the design principles of the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui have harmony and balance at its core.

Think rearranging your furniture, blending nature-inspired hues with key elements, and ensuring everything aligns – which are all central to boosting good fortune and wealth.

And with the zodiac Year of the Snake tied to change and renewal, there couldn’t be a better time to enhance your surroundings.

“The year of the Wood Snake brings the possibility of ‘shedding’ our skin, metaphorically, to let go of what no longer serves us,” explains Diane Shillito, Feng Shui consultant, and member of the Feng Shui Society.

“This allows us, if we choose, to take a new form – it can be a time of mystery, creativity and transformation.”

In relation to Feng Shui, it’s the perfect time to let go of clutter and have a clear out, says Shillito.

“A bit like the traditional spring clean my mum used to do… this removes ‘stale stuck energies,’ and space for more movement of energies in the home to support creativity and transformation.”

She continues: “The effects of Feng Shui can be profound. Specific object orientation can promote physical and mental wellbeing in the home – inhabitants benefit from the harmony and connection fostered by a well-balanced environment.”

Here, Shillito has teamed up with Barratt London to share her top tips to help good things happen, and fortune smile on you….

The front door

“‘Wealth does not enter the dirty door.’ This ancient Chinese proverb directly relates the cleanliness of your front door with your prosperity,” highlights Shillito. “By keeping the pathway clear of leaves, rubbish and bins, energy can flow more easily towards your front door, like a stream.”

The living room

“The lounge is a space where we can spend quality time with loved ones, to unwind.” To foster an environment of comfort and peace, she says to consider the following Feng Shui practices…

“To enhance family interaction and a relaxed atmosphere, incorporate different light sources within the room, and maximise natural light by opening your blinds and curtains daily.”

These may be a combination of floor lamps, table lamps and overhead lighting to create different effects for different levels of social interaction, suggests Shillito.

“Natural light and fresh air are invaluable to maintain a positive energy flow so, open windows regularly and keep them clean and unobstructed.”

“A mirror can be a beneficial distraction from the TV when placed above a fireplace or positioned to reflect a beautiful view, such as the outside landscape or a piece of artwork,” outlines Shillito.

“It’s worth noting that mirrors amplify energy and enhance the room’s perceived size, creating a feeling of abundance.”

The kitchen

The kitchen is an essential space in your home that can significantly impact your health and wellbeing, underlines Shillito. “By applying Feng Shui principles, you can create a harmonious environment that promotes nourishment, vitality, and positive energy.

“A window allows natural light and fresh air to enter the space, clearing and circulating energy to promote a fresh and positive atmosphere.”

She says to try to incorporate a range of light sources, including overhead lights, main lights, and under-cupboard lighting. “This variety ensures the kitchen can be well-lit and welcoming, enhancing an individual’s visibility and a positive flow of energy.”

Integrate the five elements to create a harmonious kitchen design…

Water – represented by the sink.Fire – represented by the hob/oven.Wood – found in cabinetry, floor or furniture.Metal – through appliances, hardware, oven/hob, granite/marble counters or metal bar stools.Earth – Found in colour schemes, terracotta tiles, fabrics and flooring.

The bedroom

The bedroom can be a sanctuary for rest, nurturing, love and relationships…

“Ensure the bed is accessible on both sides, rather than pushed against a wall, advises Shillito. “Avoid further solo furniture in the bedroom when you intend to enhance your relationship with others – and not your relationship with yourself.”

She says it’s common to have a mirror in the bedroom, but to retain your integrity and supportive sleep, ensure your reflection is not visible from your sleeping place.

“A dressing mirror needs to reflect your whole body and being, to enhance your energetic support.”

The bedroom can be the focus for your desired relationship, notes Shillito. “But things that don’t serve this purpose can be removed.

“This may include work-from-home items, like desks or monitors, as well as any gym equipment,” she adds.

