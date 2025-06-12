Summer hosting ideas for elevating happy hour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to at-home entertaining, who doesn’t love to bring a little luxury to the table… or should we say bar?

Think ‘cork and fork’ parties, recreating a wine tasting experience, or convivial corner where budding mixologists can rustle up a cocktail to cheer happy hour!

And, depending on your budget, the joy of fixing your own drinks and styling out some five-star treatment for friends or family is a taste of the high life… and fixture in the social diary, as opposed to a fleeting moment.

The boutique hotel look

“There’s no reason why entertaining at home can’t feel as sophisticated as enjoying cocktails in an elegant hotel,” highlights Daniel Smith, founder of Danetti.

“Invest in key pieces like bar stools, which work on a practical level whilst injecting some glamour into your very own happy hour at home.”

Dual-tone furniture, often found in smart hotel lobbies, works really well in open-plan kitchen spaces, suggests Smith. “Especially when layered in appetising shades such as mocha, caramel, olive green and salt and pepper mixes.”

He says upholstery detailing such as piping and buttoning has the power to elevate a core design and “transform it into an eye-catching showstopper.”

“Consider also the seat and leg combination,” Smith adds. “Sleek, powder-coated black metal legs have been hugely popular this year, as have swivel seats with curved back and armrests for extra comfort.”

The devil is in the detail

John Rastall, head of home at DFS, says: “When it comes to summer soirées and cocktail celebrations, the magic lies in the details.

“Whether you’re curating an intimate happy hour or hosting an extravagant party, creating a designated social space can elevate the entire experience.”

Create a focal point for guests to be drawn into, says Rastall, with a luxurious space centred around a drinks trolley to draw your guests in – and entice them to gather.

“Opting for a bold backdrop – think rich paint tones, statement wallpaper, or even a large-scale print – not only defines the area, but instantly makes it feel more curated and luxurious,” underlines Rastall.

“Embrace a retro flair with floral patterns and playful uses of moody hues for a nod to old-school glamour that feels both effortlessly chic and inviting.”

To soften the space and bring a summery mood indoors, he says to introduce greenery such as large plants and vases of dried or fresh flowers.

“This seamlessly ties the decor together and is an easy way to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor entertaining,” suggests Rastall. “Perfect for those unpredictable summer days.”

Dedicated entertaining areas

Arranging chairs to create convivial spaces in a sitting room is a great way to transform a family room into a place for entertaining, suggests Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology.

“Work with pieces that complement each other, rather than match, in an easy palette of textured neutrals, with warm gold and bronze elements adding relaxed elegance.

“Informal circular groupings anchored by a generous footstool encourage lingering,” says Lancaster. “And helps create intimate zones – perfect for an evening of cocktails.”

Signature stemware

We all love to drink with our eyes and the right stemware can be make or break…

Think affordable luxuries such as glamorous vintage style goblets; generous-sized margarita glasses with space to salt the rim; or trendy stemless wine glasses for a relaxed feel, without the worry of them topping over your party platters.

Moreover, try to create a cohesive aesthetic by using the same colour palette across your scheme.

Think classy clear crystal, pink glasses for rosé wine to channel a summery vibe, or tulip-shaped silhouette for sparkling… so everything flows as freely as the conversation. Cheers!