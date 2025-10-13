The world’s 1st vegan collagen for joints is finally here — and it works

There comes a moment in every woman’s life when their joints begin to remind us that they’re there, be it a bit of stiffness after a long day, a squeaky knee in your morning yoga flow or the nervous anticipation that accompanies rising from a deep armchair. For many of us over 35, these changes simply feel in keeping with the natural rhythm of ageing, but perhaps it doesn’t have to be that way, with modern science suggesting that joint support doesn’t always mean surgery or compromise.

Collagen has long been hailed as a supplement for skin and joint health, but until recently the options were limited. Marine and bovine collagens have dominated the market, while so-called ‘vegan collagens’ rarely contain collagen at all, instead relying on plant extracts that only aim to stimulate production. For women seeking something both effective and ethical, the landscape has been frustratingly sparse.

This is the gap that Feel – a UK-based wellness brand – is striving to close. Its new Pro Collagen Type 2 for Joints is the world's first vegan collagen supplement of its kind, using a unique bio-mimetic formula that's designed to mirror the exact collagen type found in human cartilage. Backed by clinical trials and built with sustainability in mind, it takes a contemporary approach to joint care, combining innovation, efficacy and responsibility in one daily ritual.

A new standard for collagen supplements

Feel Type 2 Collagen for Joints is the only collagen in the world that is identical to human Type 2 Collagen. ( Feel )

Unlike marine or bovine formulas, Feel’s vegan collagen – powered by a component called VeCollal® – is created through advanced fermentation, producing amino acid chains that mirror human Type 2 collagen, which is the very protein found in cartilage. This is what makes it unique: rather than asking the body to make do, it actively engages with the collagen genes in cartilage cells, stimulating up to 50 per cent of them.

In practice, that translates to improved flexibility, better joint cushioning, and even measurable gains in bone density. Clinical studies have shown benefits in as little as 12 weeks, suggesting this isn’t just another wellness fad, but a scientifically grounded shift for joint health.

The two teaspoon ritual for real clinically proven results

In 12 weeks, participants noticed a 67% reduction in joint stiffness ( Feel )

Supplements that demand complicated routines rarely stick. Feel’s collagen was designed for ease, available as a powder in two flavours – watermelon or mango-vanilla – that dissolve within a glass of water. The recommended dose of two teaspoons a day (or 6g) is all you’ll need to see results over time, making it a non-cumbersome routine addition to your breakfast or mid-afternoon break.

Beyond cartilage support, the formula also includes vitamin C to aid absorption, turmeric for inflammation and elderberry for antioxidant protection. Together, these extras ensure Feel’s type 2 collagen can support not just movement, but wider health resilience, too.

The mobility mindset

The product comes in 2 delicious flavours you can easily mix and match. ( Feel )

For women navigating busy lives, decreasing bone density becomes not only uncomfortable, but inconvenient amid the increasing demands of the modern world. With Feel, you can expect to see improvements to stiffness and inflammation and, unlike traditional collagens (which are harder for the body to absorb), the smaller molecular size of the type 2 pro collagen allows for easier uptake and faster results.

Whether you practise a vegan diet or you're simply looking to cut down on your animal-derived intake, Feel equips you with the means to do so – without compromising on effectiveness.

