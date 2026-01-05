Full list of 2026 US federal holidays
The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate
Americans are back at work after a long holiday break — and they’re already looking forward to their next vacation.
This year, New Year’s Day fell on a Thursday, with the federal holiday giving many employees the day off. Some may have been fortunate enough to also have January 2 off, resulting in a four-day weekend before returning to work.
Still, the post-holiday blues, 4 p.m. sunsets, and cold weather have people yearning for another long weekend.
However, a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.
Find the full list of 2026 federal holidays below:
New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 19
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 16
Memorial Day: Monday, May 25
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19
Independence Day: Saturday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 7
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 12
Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26
Christmas Day: Friday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Saturday, February 14
St. Patrick’s Day: Tuesday, March 17
April Fools’ Day: Wednesday, April 1
First Day of Passover: Wednesday, April 1
Good Friday: Friday, April 3
Easter: Sunday, April 5
Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 10
Father’s Day: Sunday, June 21
Halloween: Saturday, October 31
First Day of Hannukkah: Friday, December 4
Christmas Eve: Thursday, December 24
New Year’s Eve: Thursday, December 31
