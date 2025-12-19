Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Full list of 2025 US federal holidays

The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate, and this year workers will receive two additional days off around Christmas

Amber Raiken in New York
Federal workers have been granted two additional days off around Christmas this year.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order stating that federal employees would be excused from duty on Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Wednesday, and December 26, the day after Christmas.

The move, which the president noted was at the discretion of agency heads if they deemed certain offices must remain open, means federal workers will get three days off in a row inclusive of Christmas Day, and longer if they are not required to work over the weekend.

It brings the total number of federal holidays for 2025 to 13.

Trump designated Christmas Eve a federal holiday during his first term in 2019 and 2020. Former President Barack Obama did the same for Dec. 26.

Congress must pass legislation to establish a permanent federal holiday and the president must sign it into law.

Federal workers have been given two additional days off this Christmas
Federal workers have been given two additional days off this Christmas (AFP via Getty Images)

However, a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Find the list in full below:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr./Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Eve: Wednesday, December 24

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Friday, December 26

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17

April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Easter: Sunday, April 20

