Full list of 2025 US federal holidays
The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate, and this year workers will receive two additional days off around Christmas
Federal workers have been granted two additional days off around Christmas this year.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order stating that federal employees would be excused from duty on Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Wednesday, and December 26, the day after Christmas.
The move, which the president noted was at the discretion of agency heads if they deemed certain offices must remain open, means federal workers will get three days off in a row inclusive of Christmas Day, and longer if they are not required to work over the weekend.
It brings the total number of federal holidays for 2025 to 13.
Trump designated Christmas Eve a federal holiday during his first term in 2019 and 2020. Former President Barack Obama did the same for Dec. 26.
Congress must pass legislation to establish a permanent federal holiday and the president must sign it into law.
However, a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.
Find the list in full below:
New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr./Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17
Memorial Day: Monday, May 26
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19
Independence Day: Friday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 1
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13
Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27
Christmas Eve: Wednesday, December 24
Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
Friday, December 26
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14
St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17
April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1
Good Friday: Friday, April 18
Easter: Sunday, April 20
