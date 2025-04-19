Fearne Cotton shares health update after getting tumour removed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fearne Cotton has shared a health update after having surgery to remove a benign tumour last year.

In December, the radio and TV presenter revealed that she needed to undergo a surgical procedure after finding a lump under her ear.

Several months on from the operation, the Happy Place podcaster told her fans that there is now “not a scrap of tumour” left on her saliva gland, also known as the parotid gland.

“Had an ultrasound today and I’m happy to say that I’m healing well post-operation and there is not a scrap of tumour left on my parotid gland,’ she wrote on Instagram.

“Grateful,” she added. “To those of you who sent me messages that have a similar operation coming up, I’m sending love for your recovery.”

Previously, Cotton, 43, told her followers that she had initially “felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago”, but in 2024, she “noticed it was growing”.

After getting the lump checked by a doctor, she learned it was a benign tumour.

The presenter shared that her friend and fellow broadcaster Davina McCall had also been a major support to her throughout the process.

The former Big Brother host underwent surgery on a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, shortly before Cotton’s procedure.

“It’s obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her, having discovered mine,” Cotton said.

“I’m not only lucky she’s a bloody good mate, but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.”

Cotton said her friend Davina McCall had been a great support during a tricky time ( PA )

Last month, Cotton revealed that she had to “have a few lymph nodes out” in addition to the tumour.

“It ended up being one tumour, and then I had to have a few lymph nodes out, but it was wrapping itself around a nerve that basically sort of controls all of your facial expressions,” the star told Lorraine Kelly during her ITV morning show.

“There is a bit of a risk, but I felt I was in really good hands.”