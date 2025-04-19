Fearne Cotton shares health update after getting tumour removed
Presenter said she’s feeling ‘grateful’ to be ‘healing well’ after the operation
Fearne Cotton has shared a health update after having surgery to remove a benign tumour last year.
In December, the radio and TV presenter revealed that she needed to undergo a surgical procedure after finding a lump under her ear.
Several months on from the operation, the Happy Place podcaster told her fans that there is now “not a scrap of tumour” left on her saliva gland, also known as the parotid gland.
“Had an ultrasound today and I’m happy to say that I’m healing well post-operation and there is not a scrap of tumour left on my parotid gland,’ she wrote on Instagram.
“Grateful,” she added. “To those of you who sent me messages that have a similar operation coming up, I’m sending love for your recovery.”
Previously, Cotton, 43, told her followers that she had initially “felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago”, but in 2024, she “noticed it was growing”.
After getting the lump checked by a doctor, she learned it was a benign tumour.
The presenter shared that her friend and fellow broadcaster Davina McCall had also been a major support to her throughout the process.
The former Big Brother host underwent surgery on a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, shortly before Cotton’s procedure.
“It’s obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her, having discovered mine,” Cotton said.
“I’m not only lucky she’s a bloody good mate, but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.”
Last month, Cotton revealed that she had to “have a few lymph nodes out” in addition to the tumour.
“It ended up being one tumour, and then I had to have a few lymph nodes out, but it was wrapping itself around a nerve that basically sort of controls all of your facial expressions,” the star told Lorraine Kelly during her ITV morning show.
“There is a bit of a risk, but I felt I was in really good hands.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments