Fearne Cotton announces divorce from Jesse Wood after 10 years of marriage

Fearne Cotton has revealed that she and her husband Jesse Wood are getting divorced after a decade of marriage.

The television and radio presenter shared the news in an Instagram story on Friday, explaining that she and Wood, who have two young children together, are going their separate ways.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage,” the statement read. “Our priority has been and always will be our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time.”

Wood has not yet spoken out about the separation.

The couple got married in 2014 in a ceremony in London and have two children, an 11-year-old son, Rex, and an 8-year-old daughter, Honey. Wood is also a parent to Arthur, 21, and Lola, 18, from his previous marriage to Tilly Wood from 2003 until 2011.

open image in gallery Cotton and Wood are parents to their 11-year-old son Rex and eight-year-old daughter Honey ( Getty Images )

The news of the divorce comes just a few days after Cotton had an operation to remove two tumors on her jawline. Last week, she reassured fans on social media that the operation had been successful, and she is now recovering away from the public eye.

Posting to her Instagram story at the time, Cotton said: “Operation went really well. Recovering and resting. Thanks so much for all the kind messages.”

Cotton first revealed her health concerns in an Instagram post on December 3. “I’ve got a benign tumor just in my jaw here, below my ear, another little tiny one above it,” she said.

“I’m very grateful they’re benign but they do need to come out because they’re on a nerve. So I’m gonna have that surgery, and then I’m gonna be resting to get better before Christmas.”

She continued: “Not very good at resting, so wondering how that’s gonna go. But I’m feeling OK about it. I’m going into the operation feeling good and well.”

open image in gallery Fearne Cotton feeling ‘positive’ as presenter reveals she’s having surgery to remove tumours. ( Fearne Cotton )

She also reassured fans that her podcast, Happy Place, would “carry on as normal.”

“I’ll be doing all the regular stuff, I’ve banked a load of good episodes so that will still be rolling out, and I’ll see you soon.”

In the post’s caption, Cotton also explained how she discovered the tumors and encouraged others to get any medical concerns checked out.

“I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it’s a benign tumor and another small one above it on the saliva gland.”

“I’m feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down. If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I’m so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become,” Cotton advised.

Cotton’s surgery came shortly after a friend of hers, Davina McCall, revealed that she needed surgery for a rare brain tumor, and is currently recovering post-procedure.

“It’s obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumor and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine. I’m not only lucky she’s a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff,” Cotton’s caption concluded.