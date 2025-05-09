Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular wellness brand Optimal Carnivore has issued a voluntary recall on one of its supplements due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall includes nearly 1,500 bottles of their Bone & Joint Restore capsules, which were distributed nationwide through major retailers, such as Amazon.

The capsules contain bone marrow and bones from cows, as well as cartilage, per the nutrition label.

The recalled bottles have an expiration label of December 2026 and a lot number of 1224064. Each bottle contains 180 capsules.

Optimal Carnivore first issued the recall in April and has since taken the product off its website.

On Monday, however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave it a “Class 1” label, the most serious designation for products with a high risk of health hazard or death.

open image in gallery Wellness brand Optimal Carnivore issues a voluntary recall on nearly 1,500 bottles of their Bone & Joint Restore capsules for potential salmonella contamination ( Getty Images )

As of now, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the affected supplements, however, the company is urging customers with the affected products not to consume the capsules due to the risk of salmonella infection.

The Independent has reached out to the company for comment.

Salmonella bacteria are commonly found in the intestinal tracts of humans and other animals, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that can affect the intestinal tracts and occurs after drinking contaminated water, eating raw meat, poultry, eggs, or unpasteurized milk.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Salmonella is the most common form of bacterial food poisoning, with symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, chills, and stomach cramps.

“In some cases, diarrhea can cause severe dehydration and requires prompt medical attention. Life-threatening complications also may develop if the infection spreads beyond the intestines,” Mayo Clinic states.

“The incubation period — the time between exposure and illness — can be 6 hours to 6 days. Often, people who have Salmonella infection think they have the stomach flu,” the clinic explains.

Any individual, adult or infant, with a weakened immune system, is at higher risk of serious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A well-known tomato brand recently issued a voluntary recall due to potential salmonella contamination.

Ray & Mascari Inc. announced the recall of its four packs of Vine Ripe tomatoes on May 2.

The company issued the recall after they were notified by Hanshaw & Caping Farms in Immokalee, Florida, of potential bacterial contamination.

At-risk tomatoes were packaged in plastic cartons with a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label that read "Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc."

The recall extended to several states, including New York, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Williams Farms Repack LLC also recalled a crop of tomatoes sold to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, highlighting the same bacterial risk.