The gifts that dads really want to receive for Father’s Day

Fathers have revealed what they would like to receive this Father’s Day – and it’s not the gift that they typically get.

This year, Father’s Day falls on 15 June.

Fathers surveyed by OnePoll in May about their preferred gift said they most want to receive a day out, followed by tech and a meal.

However, the survey, of 2,000 people who are in touch with their father or stepfather, revealed a mismatch between preferred gifts and actual gifts.

Across all age groups surveyed, the most common gift that people expect to buy for Father’s Day is alcohol.

That is followed by food and a meal out.

The survey also revealed that on average, people shopping for Father’s Day expect to spend £54.06 on gifts and a card.

That is slightly higher than the average spend of £44.80 for Mother’s Day, which fell on 15 March.

People aged 25 to 34 spend the most on Father’s Day, the research showed. They typically spend £78.24 on their dads.

Father’s Day is a recognised public and national holiday in some places, such as Lithuania, Estonia, Samoa, some parts of Spain, and South Korea, where it is celebrated as Parents’ Day.

It began in the United States in the early 20th century as a result of the success of Mother’s Day.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a money saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, said the OnePoll research indicates that many people are “going the extra mile to treat their dads”.

Here are some tips from Ms Outten for saving money on Father’s Day gifts:

Plan ahead

Start shopping early to give yourself time to find the best deals.

Be creative

A homemade meal, baked goods, or a hand-crafted gift can be more thoughtful – and more affordable – than store-bought options.

Buy a group gift

Consider clubbing together with siblings or family members to buy one bigger, more meaningful gift.

Look for discounts on experiences

With a day out being the gift that fathers surveyed most commonly want, consider looking out for offers on experience days, local attractions, or events.